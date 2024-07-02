Uttar Pradesh: Three Friends Killed As Car Rams Into Tree To Save Cow In Agra

Agra: Three youths were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree while trying to save a cow on the road in Bah in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday night, police said.

The three were returning home after visiting Tirtharaj Bateshwar. When the speeding car reached Bijkauli village in Bah, a cow strayed into their way. The driver lost control over the car and hit a roadside tree in an attempt to save the animal.

The road accident occurred at around 9:30 pm. The impact was such that the vehicle got badly damaged with three persons trapped inside it.

Hearing a crashing sound, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. On information, a team from Bah police station reached here and the trapped passengers were rescued out of the damaged vehicle.