Uttar Pradesh: Three Friends Killed As Car Rams Into Tree To Save Cow In Agra

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

A road accident blamed on cow, claimed three lives last night in Agra. The three friends were returning home when they hit a roadside tree while saving a cow that had come in front of their car. All three were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Damaged car (ETV Bharat Photo)

Agra: Three youths were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree while trying to save a cow on the road in Bah in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday night, police said.

The three were returning home after visiting Tirtharaj Bateshwar. When the speeding car reached Bijkauli village in Bah, a cow strayed into their way. The driver lost control over the car and hit a roadside tree in an attempt to save the animal.

The road accident occurred at around 9:30 pm. The impact was such that the vehicle got badly damaged with three persons trapped inside it.

Hearing a crashing sound, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. On information, a team from Bah police station reached here and the trapped passengers were rescued out of the damaged vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. After which, the three bodies were shifted to the mortuary.

The deceased, identified as Vipin (26), Shyam Sundar (30) and Suraj (22), were all friends and residents of Pura Neemdada village under Basauni police station area.

Bah police station in-charge inspector Shyam Singh said the three youths were pulled out of the car with the help of villagers after a lot of effort. "They were immediately rushed to Bah CHC in an ambulance but were decalred dead on arrival. Their families have been informed about the accident and the bodies will be handed over after post-mortem," Singh said.

