Uttar Pradesh: Teenage Boy Assaulted In Sultanpur; His Private Parts Injured

The boy from Dubeypur development block said that the accused called him on some pretext and started beating him without provocation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Sultanpur: In a shocking incident, a teenage boy was beaten to pulp by unidentified assailants leaving him injured in his private parts in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Dubeypur development block, said that he had gone to Panchopiran village to drop a friend to the railway station. While returning home, six accused, one of whom he identified as Adil Khan, called him on some pretext at around 11 pm on Wednesday night and started beating him, he said. The assailants did not stop at beating him and severed his private part with a sharp weapon, he alleged.

It is learnt that on hearing the screams of the boy, locals informed the police after which Nagar Kotwal Narad Muni Singh reached the spot with the police force. The injured teenager was immediately shifted to the medical college, where he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. RK Mishra.

Dr. Mishra said that the condition of the teenager is now stable.

City Kotwal Narad Muni Singh said that immediate action is being taken considering the seriousness of the case. The culprits will be identified and a case will be registered against them, he said adding the police team is raiding the possible hideouts to arrest the accused.

No arrests were made at the time this report was filed.

