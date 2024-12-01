ETV Bharat / state

UP: Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men, Consumes Toilet Cleaner

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bareilly and is reported to be out of danger

UP: Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men, Consumes Toilet Cleaner
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Pilibhit: A 17-year-old girl consumed toilet cleaning acid after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men who also made a video of the incident and threatened to release it online, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on November 23 when the girl was on her way to meet her mother, police said.

One of the accused stopped her midway and sexually assaulted her while his accomplice made of the incident, police said. They threatened to release it online if she informed anyone about the matter.

Fearing the consequences of the video being released, she consumed toilet cleaning acid on Friday, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl's family, the police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Chaturvedi.

"The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bareilly and is reported to be out of danger," the CO said.

