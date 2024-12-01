ETV Bharat / state

UP: Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men, Consumes Toilet Cleaner

Pilibhit: A 17-year-old girl consumed toilet cleaning acid after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men who also made a video of the incident and threatened to release it online, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on November 23 when the girl was on her way to meet her mother, police said.

One of the accused stopped her midway and sexually assaulted her while his accomplice made of the incident, police said. They threatened to release it online if she informed anyone about the matter.