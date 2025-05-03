Uttar Pradesh Teacher Takes Leave To Surrender In Court; Suspended

Farrukhabad: In an interesting turn of events, a teacher at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad has been suspended after landing in jail during leave period.
District Basic Education Officer Gautam Prasad confirmed the suspension of Tausif Khan, in-charge headmaster at Primary School Chhatrai in Shamshabad block. Prasad informed that Khan is accused in a case, which is pending in the court. To mislead the department, the headmaster applied for leave on the Manav Sampada portal from 28 April to 2 May and surrendered in the court and subsequently landed in jail.
When the in-charge headmaster did not report to school after the leave period ended, the District Basic Education Officer inquired from the Block Education Officer Shamshabad and found out that Khan was in jail. Prasad said that in the report of the BEO, the in-charge headmaster Tausif Khan has been suspended. In his report, the Block Education Officer blamed Khan for misleading the department.
Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has been in the news also in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people, mostly tourists dead. Farrukhabad District Collector Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said that five Pakistani nationals, who settled in the district around five decades ago, were missing after the Pahalgam attack. The Pakistani nationals have been identified as Khatum Begum, Abdul Sajid, Firoj, Babbar Kha and Mukhtar Jahah.
“We have informed the higher authorities about it. The district police and LIU are keeping a strict vigil," Dwivedi said.
Read more: