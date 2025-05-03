ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Takes Leave To Surrender In Court; Suspended

Farrukhabad: In an interesting turn of events, a teacher at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad has been suspended after landing in jail during leave period.

District Basic Education Officer Gautam Prasad confirmed the suspension of Tausif Khan, in-charge headmaster at Primary School Chhatrai in Shamshabad block. Prasad informed that Khan is accused in a case, which is pending in the court. To mislead the department, the headmaster applied for leave on the Manav Sampada portal from 28 April to 2 May and surrendered in the court and subsequently landed in jail.

When the in-charge headmaster did not report to school after the leave period ended, the District Basic Education Officer inquired from the Block Education Officer Shamshabad and found out that Khan was in jail. Prasad said that in the report of the BEO, the in-charge headmaster Tausif Khan has been suspended. In his report, the Block Education Officer blamed Khan for misleading the department.