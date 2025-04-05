ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh TCS Manager Suicide Case: Deceased Manav Sharma's Wife, Father-in-law Nabbed From Gujarat

Agra: Police have arrested the wife and father-in-law of TCS recruitment manager Manav Sharma, a retired IAF officer's only son, who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in February this year.

The accused Nikita Sharma and her father Nripendra Sharma were nabbed by Sadar police from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, about 40 days after the incident. Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on each accused, who were absconding after the TCS manager's suicide,

ACP Sadar Vinayak Bhosale while confirming the arrest of the father-daughter duo, said that the police team will reach Agra on Saturday with Nikita and Nripendra where they will be produced before the court. Nikita's mother and sister were already arrested in the case on March 13.

Nikita, along with her family members is facing harassment for Manav's suicide.

The Incident

The body of Manav Sharma, the only son of retired Air Force officer Narendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Defense Colony located in Sadar police station area, was found on February 24.

Manav, who was posted in Mumbai as Recruitment Manager in TCS, had dropped his wife Nikita Sharma at her maternal home in Barhan on the evening of 23 February. He is believed to have taken the extreme step the next morning.