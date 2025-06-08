Uttar Pradesh: Husband Of Billionaire Inspector Arrested In His Brother Suicide Case; Absconding For 13 Years

Kanpur Dehat: The Bhognipur police of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh have arrested Suresh Yadav, a liquor businessman, who has been absconding for 13 years in his brother's suicide case. The businessman is accused of instigating his younger brother to commit suicide. The District Court of Kanpur Dehat had issued a non-bailable warrant against Suresh Yadav. Suresh's wife Nargis Khan is an inspector in UP Police and a case of disproportionate assets has been registered against her recently. The Income Tax Department has identified more than 26 properties, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 100 crores.

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against UP Police's woman inspector Nargis Khan in Meerut's Medical Police Station recently. It was revealed that she has assets worth crores of rupees and owns expensive, luxury cars. Her husband and liquor businessman Suresh Yadav is now arrested from Meerut.

In 2011, a case was registered against Suresh in the Bhognipur police station. He had to appear and record his statement, but he did not appear even once. After this, the court issued the summons and a non-bailable warrant against him. The court later declared Suresh Yadav a fugitive on March 29.

The police have been trying to arrest Suresh Yadav for a long time, sources said. His wife is posted in the CBI in Meerut. Suresh Yadav is originally a resident of Sarai in the Bhognipur police station area of ​​Kanpur Dehat. A few years ago, he shifted to Meerut and started Nandni Bar there.

Inspector Nargis Khan was accused of having assets disproportionate to her income in 2021. After this, a complaint was made to the government and on 25 February 2022, the Meerut Anti-Corruption Team was given the investigation of this case. Inspector Durgesh Kumar, who was appointed the investigating officer, issued a notice and sought records of income and expenditure-related documents from Nargis Khan. The Anti-Corruption Team had also collected details of her bank accounts and property transactions at its own level.

In the investigation, it was found that from 1 January 2007 to 31 March 2021, the total income of the female inspector from legitimate sources was Rs 5.36 crore. But during the same period, she spent Rs 10.59 crore. Apart from family responsibilities, this was spent on the purchase of properties. In this way, inspector Nargis Khan spent more than Rs 5 crore from her income. The Income Tax Department has identified more than 26 properties, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.