UP : Second Accused In Sultanpur Jewellery Store Robbery Killed In STF Encounter

Body of the deceased being brought out of the hospital (screengrab) ( ETV Bharat )

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case was killed in Unnao on Monday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force, a senior officer said.

The Special Task Force (STF) on September 5 gunned down another accused, Mangesh Yadav, sparking a political controversy, with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress calling the encounter "fake".

Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said, "An STF team from Lucknow engaged in an encounter with suspects related to the robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur in the Achalganj police station area of Unnao. One criminal was injured while another managed to escape."

He said Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Janapur village in Amethi district, was transported via an ambulance to a government hospital for initial treatment and subsequently referred to the district hospital.