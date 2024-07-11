ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Chairman Praveen Kumar Resigns Citing Ill Health

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

In a letter shot to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UPSSSC Chairman, Praveen Kumar requested the CM to relieve him from the responsibility while citing ill health. Senior member of the UPSSSC, ON Singh has been given the responsibility of acting chairman till the government appoints the commission's full-time Chairperson.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government was committed to expedite filling the vacancies through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the UPSSSC Chairman, Praveen Kumar, resigned from the post while citing ill health.

Kumar in his resignation letter shot to the CM, requested to the Chief Minister that he be relieved of the responsibility citing health reasons. Senior member of the UPSSSC, ON Singh has been given the responsibility of acting chairman till the government appoints the commission's full-time Chairperson.

Kumar was appointed as the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in the year 2019 and his term was to end in December 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducts the recruitment process for Group A and D posts in various departments of the state government.

Praveen Kumar, a 1982 batch retired IAS officer, was appointed as the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in December 2019, whose tenure was to be completed in December this year. Kumar's resignation comes at a crucial time when the Subordinate Services Selection Commission is conducting recruitment for Group A and D for more than 10,000 posts in the state. The posts of Junior Engineer Civil Department account for the majority of the vacancies.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav over the alleged corrupt practices in the government recruitment process held before 2017. Adityanath said that the "chacha-bhatija duo" would engage in corrupt practices in the recruitment process.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said in 2022, the Revenue Department urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process adding the commission conducted the selection process “with utmost honesty and transparency”. “However, there are always some who try to obstruct every good initiative," he said.

The chief minister made the remarks while distributing appointment letters to 7,720 accountants (lekhpal), selected through a "fair and transparent" recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at the Mission Rozgar programme held at Lok Bhavan.

