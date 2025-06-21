ETV Bharat / state

UP Students Show Promising Results In Parakh Survey

Lucknow: The findings of a latest survey point out an improvement in the quality of the education system at the primary level in Uttar Pradesh.

The figures of Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan (PRS) for 2024 that have been released say that for the first time the students of class three have fared better than the national average in language and mathematics. Their score was 68 and 84 while the national average was 64 and 60 marks respectively.

The survey report points towards Kasganj, Shamli, Ambedkarnagar and Mahoba performing better than the others. The performance of class three students in the 2021 survey that was previously known as National Achievement Survey (NAS) had been below the national average.

There has also been an improvement recorded of the class six students whose score in language and mathematics is 55 and 45 against the national average of 57 and 46 marks. It is the students of the government schools that have performed very well. Those that performed the best in this category are Kanpur City, Shravasti, Kasganj, Shamli and Aligarh.

Despite the subjects being a little tough in class nine, the students from the state have performed well with their score of 38 in science, 34 in mathematics and 37 in social science while the national average was 40, 37 and 40 marks respectively. The reducing gap is a pointer towards betterment of education in the state. In this category Kanpur City, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Shamli were the best performers.