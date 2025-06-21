UP Students Show Promising Results In Parakh Survey

Lucknow: The findings of a latest survey point out an improvement in the quality of the education system at the primary level in Uttar Pradesh.
The figures of Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan (PRS) for 2024 that have been released say that for the first time the students of class three have fared better than the national average in language and mathematics. Their score was 68 and 84 while the national average was 64 and 60 marks respectively.
The survey report points towards Kasganj, Shamli, Ambedkarnagar and Mahoba performing better than the others. The performance of class three students in the 2021 survey that was previously known as National Achievement Survey (NAS) had been below the national average.
There has also been an improvement recorded of the class six students whose score in language and mathematics is 55 and 45 against the national average of 57 and 46 marks. It is the students of the government schools that have performed very well. Those that performed the best in this category are Kanpur City, Shravasti, Kasganj, Shamli and Aligarh.
Despite the subjects being a little tough in class nine, the students from the state have performed well with their score of 38 in science, 34 in mathematics and 37 in social science while the national average was 40, 37 and 40 marks respectively. The reducing gap is a pointer towards betterment of education in the state. In this category Kanpur City, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Shamli were the best performers.
Basic Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh Sandeep Singh said, “The better performance proves that balanced policy, planning and execution can lead to a change even in the biggest of the states making it a mode for the others to follow. This is not just a success reflected in data but a proof of things undergoing a change on the ground.”
He expressed confidence that this success will lead to a more solid transformation in the days to come.
Joint Director of State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) Dr Pawan Sachan disclosed that 2, 53,720 students, 30,817 teachers and 8,865 schools were a part of the survey. The schools included those affiliated to various boards and institutions.
The class three students were evaluated after a 90 minutes examination of mathematics, language and the topic ‘The World Around Us’. Meanwhile the students of class 6 and 9 had to undertake exams for 90 and 120 minutes in language, mathematics, science and social science.