Uttar Pradesh STF Bust Fake Marksheet Gang, Kingpin Held In Agra

Lucknow: The Special Task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, busted a fake marksheet and degree racket and arrested the mastermind from Agra.

Acting on a tip off, the Agra unit of UP STF, nabbed the mastermind, Dhanesh Mishra, on charges of providing fake marksheets on demand. The team has recovered a large number of fake and blank marksheets of different institutes and colleges from the possession of the accused. The gang was offering marksheets and degrees of high school, intermediate, graduation and other professional courses on demand in the district, police said.

According to the STF, Dhanesh used to make marksheets and degrees of different universities of the country and sell those for Rs 2.5 lakh. In a span of four years, he has sold more than 8000 fake marksheets, STF officials said.

During investigation, Dhanesh has made several shocking revelations on which, police teams are on working. A case has been registered against the accused in Shahganj police station.

Institutes whose fake marksheet and certificate were recovered during raid are:

Eastern Institute Sikkim.

JS College Firozabad.

Manav Bharti University, Solan

Tilak Mahaji University, Bhagalpur

National Computer Education Mission

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

CMJ Meghalaya University

Jodhpur National University

Subharti University, Meerut

Agravan University, Agra

Jaipur National University

Mangalayatan University, Aligarh

Maharaja Agrasen Himalayan Garhwal University, Uttarakhand

Monad University, Hapur

Capital University, Jharkhand

Hukum Singh, inspector in-charge of STF's Agra unit said complaints of fake marksheets were being received continuously and a team was investigating it. Meanwhile, information was received about a person near Arjun Nagar Gate in Shahganj police station area making fake marksheets based on which, STF team conducted a raid, he said.

"Dhanesh Mishra was detained from a shop in the market. He was questioned and during the search of the shop, a large number of fake marksheets were found, which are of high school, intermediate, graduation and other professional courses. Along with this, a large number of blank mark sheets of different universities were also recovered. He has confessed of making and selling fake marksheets of most of the private universities across the country and has also said that he sold more than 8,000 fake marksheets," Singh added.

While talking to ETV Bharat, the inspector in-charge said that 1046 mark sheets have been found from accused Dhanesh of which, 942 are fake and the rest were blank. The accused has also revealed about his nexus with four universities.

Investigations have revealed that Dhanesh has a rate card for marksheets and degrees as per the current importance of diploma and degree courses. He used to prepare marksheets and degrees of BPharma, DPharma, MBA for which he charged Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs. Apart from forged professional degrees, he also used to offer diplomas and fake marksheets of BA, BSc, BCom, high school and intermediate.

"While questioning, Dhanesh shared details of the people who got these marksheets for him and others involved in this racket," an official said.

During initial interrogation, the accused said that he has provided fake marksheets to youths in different states, of which more than 300 youths are in government jobs. On the basis of questioning and the records seized from the accused, STF is now closing in on those involved. Soon, a list of names of people with their names and jobs obtained through fraud will be shared with the police of respective states.