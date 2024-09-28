ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Officer Receives Extortion Calls, Deaths Threats; Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In his complaint with the police, the IAS officer posted as Additional Managing Director in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said that he received a call on September 24 night with the caller impersonating Enforcement Directorate staff. Later, the IAS officer received another call demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money failing which his video would be made viral on social media.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident of Cyber fraud, cyber fraudsters tried to extort Rs 5 crore from a senior IAS officer after blackmailing him with an objectionable video in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, officials said. A case has been registered at Hazratganj police station on the complaint of the IAS officer.

The officer Ram Singh is posted as Additional Managing Director in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Vikram Singh, Hazratganj Inspector said that complainant Singh, who lives with his family in Butler Palace complained that he received a video call at around 10 pm on the night of September 24. The caller introduced himself as an ED officer and demanded Rs 5 crore failing which he would make a video of Singh viral on social media.

According to the officer, later on September 25 and 27 also, he received calls from different numbers on his mobile number with the fraudsters reducing the extortion money from Rs 5 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. He also received a message threatening to kill him in the middle of the road if he did not pay the money.

The IAS officer had complained to ACP Hazratganj on September 27. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in Hazratganj police station. The inspector said that with the help of cyber cell, the callers are being traced and further investigation into the case is going on.

TAGGED:

