Uttar Pradesh: State-of-the-art School To Be Inaugurated In Greater Noida On Tuesday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will inaugurate a state-of-the-art school built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore in Greater Noida as part of the state government's policy to develop schools into modern education centers.

The hi-tech school at Mathurapur in Greater Noida will be inaugurated on March 19 by Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh.

The schools are being built under 'Operation Kayakalp Yojana' to develop council schools as inclusive education centers equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Smart Classrooms

With the aim of promoting modern education and preparing children for global competitions, special attention has been given to smart classrooms, digital boards, laboratories, inclusive education facilities and hygiene and health management in the schools.

State-of-the-art school school built in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Currently 90 students are studying in the school, but the government has set a target to ensure admission of more than 150 children in the coming session. The schools are being developed at par with private schools, so that students can get equal opportunities in education.

Modern Facilities For Students

At the schools, the smart classrooms have been equipped with digital boards and smart learning tools. Along with education, cleanliness and health have also been taken care of at the schools with the provision of pure drinking water through RO and water filters and separate toilets for boys and girls. Special security arrangements have also been made in the school. Keeping in mind the emergency situations, two doors have been made in every class, so that students can be easily evacuated in case of any emergency. A separate building has also been prepared for a mid-day meal, where students will be able to sit comfortably and have food. Besides, keeping in mind the overall development of the children, special arrangements have also been made for sports and laboratories in the school, so that they can not only remain physically active, but can also get practical education through scientific experiments.

These facilities Also

The hi-tech schools are being equipped with special assistive devices including ramps and railings for specially-abled students. Specially trained teachers are being appointed in the schools, who will provide teaching keeping in mind the needs of the students.

The schools are being built in accordance with the 'Green School' model, in which the principles of conservation of natural resources and sustainable development have been adopted. During the construction of the school, it was ensured that no tree was cut, but instead as many saplings as possible were planted.

Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh said that under the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas policy, a plan has been made to make education equally accessible to every child. He said that modern facilities are being added in council schools to connect disabled students with mainstream education.