Uttar Pradesh: SSB Jawan Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Demands Probe

When SSB jawan, Praveen Kumar Singh's body was brought to his village today, his family members created a ruckus demanding a thorough probe into his death. Singh, who was on leave and had joined duty on July 16, was found with fatal bullet wounds on Monday night.

Uttar Pradesh: SSB Jawan Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Demands Probe
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Guwahati and his family members staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

Deceased, Praveen Kumar Singh, posted in the rifle unit of the SSB in Guwahati, hailed from Pamnawali village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. After the SSB jawans brought Praveen's body to his village on Wednesday, a heated exchange ensued with the family members, who alleged that no clarity was provided to them as to how he had died.

The angry family members also staged a sit-in demonstration at Khatauli police station. Later, following intervention of the police circle officer, the SSB officials assured action and the family members were pacified

According to Praveen's family members, he was on leave till July 16 and had recently joined duty. On Monday night, Praveen died due to bullet wounds. The SSB soldiers reached Khatauli police station with Praveen's body on Wednesday. After which, family members and villagers created a ruckus alleging that no investigation was conducted into Praveen's death. They also said that efforts were on to pass off the death as suicide.

CO Ram Ashish Yadav tried to pacify the family members and arranged a phone conversation with SSB officials. Yadav said SSB officials have assured the family to conduct a probe into the matter.

