UPSRTC To Convert Old Diesel Vehicles Into Electric Buses

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to become the first state in the country to convert state-run public transport buses running on diesel into electric buses.

Senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said that the corporation has already converted two of its eight-year-old ordinary diesel buses into electric buses at the Ram Manohar Lohia Workshop in Kanpur as a trial.

The corporation is targeting to convert 500 diesel buses into electric buses. According to the officials, transforming diesel reduces pollution. Also, the cost of running electric buses will be less compared to diesel buses.

Currently, there are about 12500 buses in the fleet of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Of them, 9500 buses are owned by the corporation, and 3000 buses are operated on contract.

Earlier, the corporation had plans to auction off buses that are 10 years old and have run for eight lakh kilometres, but now it has planned a different way out, to convert them into electric vehicles. Masoom Ali Sarwar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, said that the transport department is a pioneer of many such works, and it is the first time such an attempt is being made by any state transport corporation in the country.

"As of today, there are different fuel options available like diesel, CNG and electric. We are exploring running hydrogen vehicles as well," he added.

The retrofitting work of the buses is being done in collaboration with private players. These buses will be operated on the Jhansi- Lalitpur route. "The cost of retrofitting these buses will be borne by the associated private firms, and the construction work of the new body of the bus is being done by UPSRTC. About Rs 90 lakh is being spent per bus on this project. This is just the beginning; in the future, the cost of converting the buses will be even less," the senior officials said.

An EV bus may cost around Rs 1.5 crore, and with this technology now, the cost will be reduced to Rs 75 lakh, and the operational cost will also be much less as compared to diesel vehicles. With the upgradation of EV buses in the fleet, the state transport department is working on a plan to electrify at least 35 to 40 bus stations by the end of this year and prepare them as hubs.

The corporation is planning to add 5000 electric buses in the next few years. Recently, it has purchased 120 electric buses, which also include 20 AC electric double-decker buses.