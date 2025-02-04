Uttar Pradesh: Special Kanpur-Hyderabad Direct Flights Started At Chakeri Airport

Kanpur: In a pleasing development for flyers, authorities at the Chakeri airport in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have started special flights to and fro Hyderabad to facilitate the devotees for the Maha Kumbh 2025.
The direct flights from Kanpur to Hyderabad and back will operate till 26 February.
An official said that two special flights will be operated from Hyderabad to Kanpur and Kanpur to Hyderabad every Wednesday. Till 26 February, passengers will be able to book special flights from Chakeri Airport directly to Hyderabad.
Airport director Sanjay Kumar said that at present flights from Kanpur airport are being operated to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Flights to Bangalore are operated three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and to Hyderabad for the rest of the days.
Recently, BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi had talked to the Aviation Minister to provide temporary flight facilities to the devotees for Maha Kumbh.
Schedule Of Special Flights
Flight to Hyderabad: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Arrival at 12:40 pm.
Departure at 1:20 pm.
In another development with regard to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Wednesday where he will take a holy dip at the Sangam. Security has been beefed up in Prayagraj ahead of the PM's visit.
