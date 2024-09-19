Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court In Suicide Abetment Case

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Akhilesh Yadav's close aide and SP MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, absconding in the child trafficking case and abetment to suicide case, surrendered before the district court on Thursday. Beg's son Zaim has already been arrested in the abetment to suicide case.

Beg surrendered in the court at around 12 noon on Thursday. He was presented in the court of CJM Court in Gyanpur where he remained in the courtroom for about 1 hour. On the orders of the court, Beg was sent to Gyanpur District Jail. As soon as the MLA came out, Beg, while speaking to the media, said, “I have faith in the court. I was pulled, misbehaved with. I am neither a goon nor a criminal, I don't know why this is being done to me”.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the MLA's son Zaim in connection with the suicide of a minor maid at the SP MLA Zahid Beg's residence in Shahar Malikana on September 9. Another minor maid was rescued from the residence by the administration after conducting a raid the next day. In the case of the maid's suicide, the police had registered an FIR against MLA Zahid Beg and his wife for abetting suicide and trafficking and child labour of more than one child by keeping them hostage. The police were searching for the accused MLA and his wife.

MLA Zahid Beg's lawyer Tej Bahadur Yadav has raised serious allegations against the police administration and questioned their working style. He said that the police were creating a ruckus during the surrender at the court gate despite the MLA having undergone bypass surgery.

“It is not fair to do this after reaching the campus of the court,” he said. He said that he will complain about the entire case to the Bar Council of India, Human Rights Commission, Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the High Court.