ETV Bharat / state

UP: Silver Idols, Plates Stolen From Temple At BJP Leader's House In Mathura

After reviewing the CCTV footage, which showed the thief stealing the items, the police are actively trying to identify and locate the thief.

UP: Silver Idols, Plates Stolen From Temple At BJP Leader's House In Mathura
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mathura: An unidentified person allegedly stole valuable items, including idols and plates made of silver, from a temple built on the ground floor of a BJP leader's house in the Govind Nagar area here, police said on Sunday.

According to Devpal Singh Pundir, the SHO of Govind Nagar police station, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Pradeep Goswami, the general secretary of the city unit of the BJP, was sleeping with his family in their room on the upper floor of their house in Chowk Bazar. Around dawn, a thief broke into the temple on the ground floor and stole silver idols of various gods and goddesses, including those of Lord Shiv, five silver cows, four Sriyantras, 11 plates and other items," the SHO said.

Goswami discovered the theft when he came downstairs to the temple and subsequently filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered, the SHO added.

CCTV footage was reviewed, showing the thief taking the items, he said, adding that the police are working to identify and locate him.

Mathura: An unidentified person allegedly stole valuable items, including idols and plates made of silver, from a temple built on the ground floor of a BJP leader's house in the Govind Nagar area here, police said on Sunday.

According to Devpal Singh Pundir, the SHO of Govind Nagar police station, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Pradeep Goswami, the general secretary of the city unit of the BJP, was sleeping with his family in their room on the upper floor of their house in Chowk Bazar. Around dawn, a thief broke into the temple on the ground floor and stole silver idols of various gods and goddesses, including those of Lord Shiv, five silver cows, four Sriyantras, 11 plates and other items," the SHO said.

Goswami discovered the theft when he came downstairs to the temple and subsequently filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered, the SHO added.

CCTV footage was reviewed, showing the thief taking the items, he said, adding that the police are working to identify and locate him.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEMPLE IN BJP LEADERS HOMEUP MATHURA TEMPLE ROBBERYMATHURA TEMPLE ROBBERY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.