UP: Silver Idols, Plates Stolen From Temple At BJP Leader's House In Mathura

Mathura: An unidentified person allegedly stole valuable items, including idols and plates made of silver, from a temple built on the ground floor of a BJP leader's house in the Govind Nagar area here, police said on Sunday.

According to Devpal Singh Pundir, the SHO of Govind Nagar police station, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Pradeep Goswami, the general secretary of the city unit of the BJP, was sleeping with his family in their room on the upper floor of their house in Chowk Bazar. Around dawn, a thief broke into the temple on the ground floor and stole silver idols of various gods and goddesses, including those of Lord Shiv, five silver cows, four Sriyantras, 11 plates and other items," the SHO said.