Uttar Pradesh: Shia Muslims Take Out Protest March Against Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Killing By Israel

Lucknow/Sultanpur: Hundreds of Shia Muslims on Sunday took out a protest march from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imambara in Uttar Pradesh against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Army.

Nasrallah was killed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a massive air raid in Lebanon's Beirut on Friday.

The Shia protesters took out the protest on Sunday night raising slogans with the picture of Hasan Nasrallah in their hands. The agitated Shia Muslims also burnt the poster of the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters expressed regret over the death of Hezbollah General Secretary Syed Hasan Nasrallah.

Zaidi, who was involved in the protest, said that they were observing the date of the killing of Nasrallah as a “black day”.

“We are all protesting to pay tribute to Nasrallah and against Israel. The protest is about 1 kilometer long from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imam Wale. Nasrallah was a very strong leader and guide of our Shia community. Nasrallah has done many big things for the Shia society and humanity, which cannot be forgotten. He protected the shrine of Imam Ali's daughter Hazrat Zainab during the ISIS attacks. He always supported the victims of Palestine. Israel is responsible for this entire incident, it is shedding the blood of innocents,” Zaidi said.

Another protester, Zari, a member of 'Hussaini Tiger' outfit, who participated in the protest, said that the Shia community will mourn the death of Hassan Nasrallah for three days.

“Today we are protesting against Israel by coming out on the streets. The Prime Minister of Israel is attacking those who are helping the victims. We appeal to the 56 Muslim countries of the world to come together and raise their voice against injustice. We will mourn for three days and pay tribute by hoisting black flags on the roofs of our houses. Our demand is that Israel should immediately stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” he added.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, who participated in the protest march, described Hassan Nasrallah as a “strong Shia-Muslim leader who always supported the oppressed people of Palestine against the Israeli forces”.

He expressed deep sorrow over Nasrallah's killing and called it a “big loss for the Muslim world”.

The Maulana urged the United Nations to “put pressure on Israel so that it can stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”. He said that Nasrallah's death was an "irreparable loss” adding “the world will remember him as a sympathizer of the oppressed people”.

Procession Taken Out in Sultanpur: A procession led by Anjuman Panjtani Turabkhani of Amhat of the city was taken out from the village's Bada Imam Baara. Advocate MH Khan of Minority Advocate Welfare Trust said that the protest was taken out “against oppression” by Israel.

“Israel and America are destroying such people by bombing, this is showing their cowardice. They will be wiped out very soon. Terrorism does not last long, from NATO to the whole of America, everyone has united for a Mujahid. We want to send a message that we will continue our protest against terrorism,” he added.