ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Shia Muslims Take Out Protest March Against Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Killing By Israel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Scores of Shia Muslims took out a protest march against the recent killing of Hassan Nasrallah, a Shia Islamist leader of Hezbollah by the Israeli Defence Forces. The protesters marched from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imambara and pressed for the world community especially the Muslim countries to unite against the "excesses" by Israel against the Muslims of Palestine and Lebanon.

Shia Muslims Take Out Protest March Against Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Killing By Israel
Shia Muslims Take Out Protest March Against Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Killing By Israel (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow/Sultanpur: Hundreds of Shia Muslims on Sunday took out a protest march from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imambara in Uttar Pradesh against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Army.

Nasrallah was killed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a massive air raid in Lebanon's Beirut on Friday.

The Shia protesters took out the protest on Sunday night raising slogans with the picture of Hasan Nasrallah in their hands. The agitated Shia Muslims also burnt the poster of the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters expressed regret over the death of Hezbollah General Secretary Syed Hasan Nasrallah.

Zaidi, who was involved in the protest, said that they were observing the date of the killing of Nasrallah as a “black day”.

“We are all protesting to pay tribute to Nasrallah and against Israel. The protest is about 1 kilometer long from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imam Wale. Nasrallah was a very strong leader and guide of our Shia community. Nasrallah has done many big things for the Shia society and humanity, which cannot be forgotten. He protected the shrine of Imam Ali's daughter Hazrat Zainab during the ISIS attacks. He always supported the victims of Palestine. Israel is responsible for this entire incident, it is shedding the blood of innocents,” Zaidi said.

Another protester, Zari, a member of 'Hussaini Tiger' outfit, who participated in the protest, said that the Shia community will mourn the death of Hassan Nasrallah for three days.

“Today we are protesting against Israel by coming out on the streets. The Prime Minister of Israel is attacking those who are helping the victims. We appeal to the 56 Muslim countries of the world to come together and raise their voice against injustice. We will mourn for three days and pay tribute by hoisting black flags on the roofs of our houses. Our demand is that Israel should immediately stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” he added.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, who participated in the protest march, described Hassan Nasrallah as a “strong Shia-Muslim leader who always supported the oppressed people of Palestine against the Israeli forces”.

He expressed deep sorrow over Nasrallah's killing and called it a “big loss for the Muslim world”.

The Maulana urged the United Nations to “put pressure on Israel so that it can stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”. He said that Nasrallah's death was an "irreparable loss” adding “the world will remember him as a sympathizer of the oppressed people”.

Procession Taken Out in Sultanpur: A procession led by Anjuman Panjtani Turabkhani of Amhat of the city was taken out from the village's Bada Imam Baara. Advocate MH Khan of Minority Advocate Welfare Trust said that the protest was taken out “against oppression” by Israel.

“Israel and America are destroying such people by bombing, this is showing their cowardice. They will be wiped out very soon. Terrorism does not last long, from NATO to the whole of America, everyone has united for a Mujahid. We want to send a message that we will continue our protest against terrorism,” he added.

Read more:

  1. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Vows To Fight On After Nasrallah's Death
  2. Pope Francis Calls Israel's Actions in Gaza and Lebanon Disproportionate And Immoral
  3. How Israel Hunted Nasrallah Pulling Off A 'Very Sophisticated Intelligence Coup'

Lucknow/Sultanpur: Hundreds of Shia Muslims on Sunday took out a protest march from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imambara in Uttar Pradesh against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Army.

Nasrallah was killed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in a massive air raid in Lebanon's Beirut on Friday.

The Shia protesters took out the protest on Sunday night raising slogans with the picture of Hasan Nasrallah in their hands. The agitated Shia Muslims also burnt the poster of the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters expressed regret over the death of Hezbollah General Secretary Syed Hasan Nasrallah.

Zaidi, who was involved in the protest, said that they were observing the date of the killing of Nasrallah as a “black day”.

“We are all protesting to pay tribute to Nasrallah and against Israel. The protest is about 1 kilometer long from Chhota Imambara to Bada Imam Wale. Nasrallah was a very strong leader and guide of our Shia community. Nasrallah has done many big things for the Shia society and humanity, which cannot be forgotten. He protected the shrine of Imam Ali's daughter Hazrat Zainab during the ISIS attacks. He always supported the victims of Palestine. Israel is responsible for this entire incident, it is shedding the blood of innocents,” Zaidi said.

Another protester, Zari, a member of 'Hussaini Tiger' outfit, who participated in the protest, said that the Shia community will mourn the death of Hassan Nasrallah for three days.

“Today we are protesting against Israel by coming out on the streets. The Prime Minister of Israel is attacking those who are helping the victims. We appeal to the 56 Muslim countries of the world to come together and raise their voice against injustice. We will mourn for three days and pay tribute by hoisting black flags on the roofs of our houses. Our demand is that Israel should immediately stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” he added.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, who participated in the protest march, described Hassan Nasrallah as a “strong Shia-Muslim leader who always supported the oppressed people of Palestine against the Israeli forces”.

He expressed deep sorrow over Nasrallah's killing and called it a “big loss for the Muslim world”.

The Maulana urged the United Nations to “put pressure on Israel so that it can stop its aggression against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”. He said that Nasrallah's death was an "irreparable loss” adding “the world will remember him as a sympathizer of the oppressed people”.

Procession Taken Out in Sultanpur: A procession led by Anjuman Panjtani Turabkhani of Amhat of the city was taken out from the village's Bada Imam Baara. Advocate MH Khan of Minority Advocate Welfare Trust said that the protest was taken out “against oppression” by Israel.

“Israel and America are destroying such people by bombing, this is showing their cowardice. They will be wiped out very soon. Terrorism does not last long, from NATO to the whole of America, everyone has united for a Mujahid. We want to send a message that we will continue our protest against terrorism,” he added.

Read more:

  1. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Vows To Fight On After Nasrallah's Death
  2. Pope Francis Calls Israel's Actions in Gaza and Lebanon Disproportionate And Immoral
  3. How Israel Hunted Nasrallah Pulling Off A 'Very Sophisticated Intelligence Coup'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYED HASAN NASRULLAH DEATHSHIA COMMUNITY PROTEST LUCKNOWSHIA MUSLIMS CANDLE MARCH LUCKNOWHASSAN NASRALLAHISRAEL PALESTINE WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.