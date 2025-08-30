Uttar Pradesh 'Sewadar' Beaten To Death Over 'Chunni Prasad' Dispute At Delhi Temple

New Delhi: In a shocking murder case, a servitor (sewadar)from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by assailants at a temple in Delhi's Kalkaji where he was working for the last over a decade following an argument over 'Chunni Prasad' on Friday night, police said.

DCP Hemant Tiwari of South East District said that at around 9:30 pm, information was received about an assault on the 'sewadar' in the temple premises. Following the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot for investigation.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the assailants had an argument with the servitor after they demanded 'chunni prasad' from him.

The matter escalated so much that the accused attacked the sewadar with sticks and rods. The seriously injured sevadaar of Kalkaji temple was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he died during treatment.

The deceased sewadar has been identified as Yogendra Singh, 35, a resident of Fattepur, Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He was working in the Kalkaji temple for the last 14–15 years and used to look after the operation of the services related to the temple.

Devotees outside the Kalkaji temple where a sewadar was beaten to death (ETV Bharat)

According to temple servitor Raju, the assailants, he said were 10-15 in number, took the sewadar from the Dharamshala at around 9 pm and beat him to death with iron rods and sticks.

“They were asking for prasad, and Yogesh asked them to wait for a few minutes, after which, they started threatening him... Whenever these people came to the temple, they came with an aggressive attitude and expected us to give them whatever they wanted," Raju added.

Police have registered a case in Kalkaji police station under FIR number 515/25, dated 30.08.25, under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS in this regard.

According to DCP Hemant Tiwari, after the killing, the locals caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. The accused has been identified as Atul Pandey, 30 years, a resident of Dakshinpuri, he said. Several teams of Delhi Police have now identified other accused and are searching for them, added the DCP. Police officials say that the case is being thoroughly investigated. The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the temple premises is being scrutinized to ascertain the circumstances around the murder. The family members of the slain have been informed while further proceedings are underway.

AAP Targets Delhi Gov

The shocking murder of the sewadar has evoked sharp reaction from the opposition AAP in Delhi with party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj questioning the 'worsening' law and order situation in the national capital.

"A temple servant was beaten to death at Kalkaji Temple for not providing chunni in the prasad. This incident happened last night. Such a brutal murder of a temple servant? How have we Hindus become? The situation in Delhi is getting worse by the day. The police are just busy with political tasks. The police only intimidate and threaten the law-abiding public. Thieves, goons, and gangsters have no fear of the police at all. They think everything can be managed with money. We are requesting time from the Police Commissioner," Bhardwaj wrote in a post on X.