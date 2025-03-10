ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: SDM, SHO Removed After Farmer's Self-Immolation In Saharanpur

The farmer set himself on fire after accusing the local authorities of colluding with the rival party in a land dispute.

Saharanpur SDM, Ankur Verma
Saharanpur SDM, Ankur Verma (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 7:19 PM IST

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has removed the local SDM and SHO over self-immolation of a farmer in the state's Saharanpur district last week.

On Saturday, in Sultanpur village of Saharanpur district of UP, farmer Sardar Vedprakash attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of SDM Sadar Ankur Verma and other officials over a long-standing dispute over the land adjoining the Jain temple.

Vedprakash suffered 90 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that SDM Ankur Verma was removed from the post late at night on Sunday while SHO Chilkana has also been put on line duty. The authorities have also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Vedprakash had alleged that the local authorities tried to acquire the land on Saturday despite the matter being pending in the court. The measurement started in the presence of heavy police force. While the local authorities were measuring the land, an agitated Vedprakash poured inflammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.

The police personnel somehow extinguished the fire and admitted the farmer to the hospital from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition. The family members have accused SDM Ankur Verma of colluding with the other party.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Girl, Boyfriend Strangled To Death By Father In 'Honour Killing'
  2. Sitapur Journalist Murder: Were Professional Killers Involved In Fatal Attack On Raghavendra Bajpai?

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has removed the local SDM and SHO over self-immolation of a farmer in the state's Saharanpur district last week.

On Saturday, in Sultanpur village of Saharanpur district of UP, farmer Sardar Vedprakash attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of SDM Sadar Ankur Verma and other officials over a long-standing dispute over the land adjoining the Jain temple.

Vedprakash suffered 90 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that SDM Ankur Verma was removed from the post late at night on Sunday while SHO Chilkana has also been put on line duty. The authorities have also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Vedprakash had alleged that the local authorities tried to acquire the land on Saturday despite the matter being pending in the court. The measurement started in the presence of heavy police force. While the local authorities were measuring the land, an agitated Vedprakash poured inflammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.

The police personnel somehow extinguished the fire and admitted the farmer to the hospital from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition. The family members have accused SDM Ankur Verma of colluding with the other party.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Girl, Boyfriend Strangled To Death By Father In 'Honour Killing'
  2. Sitapur Journalist Murder: Were Professional Killers Involved In Fatal Attack On Raghavendra Bajpai?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAHARANPUR SDM SUSPENDSAHARANPUR NEWSFARMER SELF IMMOLATION CASESAHARANPUR FARMER SELF IMMOLATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.