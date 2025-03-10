Uttar Pradesh: SDM, SHO Removed After Farmer's Self-Immolation In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has removed the local SDM and SHO over self-immolation of a farmer in the state's Saharanpur district last week.

On Saturday, in Sultanpur village of Saharanpur district of UP, farmer Sardar Vedprakash attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of SDM Sadar Ankur Verma and other officials over a long-standing dispute over the land adjoining the Jain temple.

Vedprakash suffered 90 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that SDM Ankur Verma was removed from the post late at night on Sunday while SHO Chilkana has also been put on line duty. The authorities have also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Vedprakash had alleged that the local authorities tried to acquire the land on Saturday despite the matter being pending in the court. The measurement started in the presence of heavy police force. While the local authorities were measuring the land, an agitated Vedprakash poured inflammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.

The police personnel somehow extinguished the fire and admitted the farmer to the hospital from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition. The family members have accused SDM Ankur Verma of colluding with the other party.