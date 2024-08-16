ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest incident of 'Digital Arrest', a PGI doctor at the SGPGIMS Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was duped of Rs 2.8 crore by scammers, who digitally arrested her by posing as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

According to the victim Dr Ruchika Tandon, a resident of Krishna Nagar and an associate professor at the SGPGIMS, Lucknow, she received a call from a person introducing himself as an officer with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Tandon said that the caller told her that her mobile number would be switched off in the backdrop of 22 complaints of harassment messages sent by her to people. She further said that the caller claimed that a complaint had been filed against her and connected her to another person named Rahul Gupta, calling himself a CBI officer.

Tandon said that the scammers then made her transfer Rs 2.81 crore to around 7 accounts to evade arrest in the case.