ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Dr Ruchika Tandon, a resident of Krishna Nagar and an associate professor at the SGPGIMS said that the scammers identifying themselves called her telling her that there had been several complaints of harassment against her and made her transfer Rs 2.81 crore to seven accounts.

Dr Ruchika Tandon
Dr Ruchika Tandon (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest incident of 'Digital Arrest', a PGI doctor at the SGPGIMS Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was duped of Rs 2.8 crore by scammers, who digitally arrested her by posing as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

According to the victim Dr Ruchika Tandon, a resident of Krishna Nagar and an associate professor at the SGPGIMS, Lucknow, she received a call from a person introducing himself as an officer with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Tandon said that the caller told her that her mobile number would be switched off in the backdrop of 22 complaints of harassment messages sent by her to people. She further said that the caller claimed that a complaint had been filed against her and connected her to another person named Rahul Gupta, calling himself a CBI officer.

Tandon said that the scammers then made her transfer Rs 2.81 crore to around 7 accounts to evade arrest in the case.

According to the cyber police, a large part of the amount defrauded from PGI doctor Ruchika Tandon has been transferred to a bank account in Surat, Gujarat. The remaining amount has been transferred to bank accounts in Rajasthan, Delhi and Bihar. Following a complaint by Tandon with the Cyber Police, Rs 27.88 lakh of the defrauded amount has been frozen.

Tandon was kept under digital arrest from August 1 to 8.

  1. Read more: IIT Jodhpur Prof Duped Of Rs 11.97 Lakh By Fake Mumbai Cops In 'Digital Arrest' For 10 Days
  2. Put Under 'Digital Arrest' For 8 Days, Jaipur Man Duped Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Fake Terror Funding Case
  3. Kerala: Ex-Metropolitan, Mar Coorilos Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 15 Lakh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest incident of 'Digital Arrest', a PGI doctor at the SGPGIMS Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was duped of Rs 2.8 crore by scammers, who digitally arrested her by posing as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

According to the victim Dr Ruchika Tandon, a resident of Krishna Nagar and an associate professor at the SGPGIMS, Lucknow, she received a call from a person introducing himself as an officer with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Tandon said that the caller told her that her mobile number would be switched off in the backdrop of 22 complaints of harassment messages sent by her to people. She further said that the caller claimed that a complaint had been filed against her and connected her to another person named Rahul Gupta, calling himself a CBI officer.

Tandon said that the scammers then made her transfer Rs 2.81 crore to around 7 accounts to evade arrest in the case.

According to the cyber police, a large part of the amount defrauded from PGI doctor Ruchika Tandon has been transferred to a bank account in Surat, Gujarat. The remaining amount has been transferred to bank accounts in Rajasthan, Delhi and Bihar. Following a complaint by Tandon with the Cyber Police, Rs 27.88 lakh of the defrauded amount has been frozen.

Tandon was kept under digital arrest from August 1 to 8.

  1. Read more: IIT Jodhpur Prof Duped Of Rs 11.97 Lakh By Fake Mumbai Cops In 'Digital Arrest' For 10 Days
  2. Put Under 'Digital Arrest' For 8 Days, Jaipur Man Duped Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Fake Terror Funding Case
  3. Kerala: Ex-Metropolitan, Mar Coorilos Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 15 Lakh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOCTER FRAUD DIGITAL ARREST LUCKNOWLUCKNOW CYBER FRAUD WITH DOCTORDOCTOR DIGITALLY ARRESTED LUCKNOWLUCKNOW CRIME NEWSPGI DOCTOR DIGITAL ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.