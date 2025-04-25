Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan Celebrates Success As 2 Students Clear UPSC Exams

Lucknow: In a remarkable achievement, two students from the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, Tanmay from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Yatish Agrawal from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, have successfully cleared the 2024 Civil Services Exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, an autonomous institution under the Language Department of the UP government, has been preparing youth for various competitive exams, including the Civil Services, since 2019. The institute has guided four candidates to become IAS officers and 18 to secure positions in PCS among 62 selections in various competitive exams.

Senior Administrative Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, Dinesh Mishra, shared that two students from the institute have been selected for the Civil Services Examination 2024. Among them, Tanmay secured the 346th rank and Yatish Agrawal secured the 761st rank.

Students across India turn to UP for Sanskrit-based Civil Services preparation. The institute offers a monthly scholarship of ₹3000 to its students with coaching, free study material, and a structured support system. The selected candidates have praised the institute for its dedicated efforts.

"I received great support from the Civil Services Coaching and Guidance Program run by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, especially during the preparation for the Prelims, Mains, and Interview. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all the mentors at the institute for their valuable guidance," said Yatish Agarwal, UPSC achiever.

Another UPSC achiever, Tanmay, said that the scholarship provided by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan helped him financially, while the bilingual study material, test series, and special guidance on writing skills played a big role in his success in the second attempt. The teachers at the Sanskrit Sansthan have been instrumental in his achievement.

Dr. Vachaspati Mishra, former Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, said that the institute was started as a flagship program in December 2019 with free coaching to students preparing for the Civil Services. The aim is to make Sanskrit more job-oriented and to encourage young people to take an interest in it as a language useful in administrative services.

"Under the current government, Sanskrit is steadily emerging as an administrative language in Uttar Pradesh. Previously viewed solely as a language for religious rituals, Sanskrit is now recognised as a gateway to government employment," he pointed out.

Dr. Sheelwant Singh, coordinator of the Civil Services Free Coaching Program, explained that in a ten-month integrated training course, students prepare for the Preliminary, Mains, and Interview stages of the Civil Services Examination with Sanskrit Literature as the subject.

The candidates have to attend daily classes of 4 to 5 hours conducted by subject experts. In addition, senior officers who have cleared the exams in Sanskrit and other subjects are invited from time to time to deliver special lectures to guide and motivate the students.