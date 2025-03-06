ETV Bharat / state

UP: Sambhal Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of 16 Riot Accused

A total of 104 bail pleas have so far been turned down in connection with the violence.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 9:20 PM IST

Sambhal: A court here on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of 16 people allegedly involved in the riots that took place in this Uttar Pradesh town in November last year. A total of 104 bail pleas have so far been turned down in connection with the violence. The remaining petitions are scheduled to be heard on future dates, court officials said.

Talking to reporters, Additional District Government Advocate Hari Om Prakash Saini confirmed the rejection of the bail pleas. "The bail petitions of 16 accused were presented in connection with the November 24 riots in Sambhal in the court of ADJ Nirbhay Narayan Rai. The court rejected all 16 petitions. Additionally, 10 petitions were rejected on Wednesday. In all, 104 bail petitions have been rejected thus far," he said.

Violence broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year, leaving at least four people dead and several injured.

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH SAMBHAL COURT

