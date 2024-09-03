ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh RTI Activist Complains To CM Against Basti CMO's "Fraudulent Promotion"

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

An RTI activist has complained to CM Yogi Adityanath alleging that RS Dubey has been promoted to the post of Basti CMO on fraudulent means. Terming the allegation baseless, Dubey said he is ready to face investigation.

Uttar Pradesh RTI Activist Complains To CM Against Basti CMO, Alleges Of Fraudulent Promotion
Basti CMO RS Dubey (ETV Bharat Photo)

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Basti CMO, RS Dubey, has been accused of getting promotion through fraudulent means. An RTI activist has alleged that Dubey secured his promotion on the basis of documents that claimed him to be two years' senior.

RTI activist Dilshad said that Dubey, a 1996 batch officer, reportedly submitted documents that say he belongs to 1994 batch and was promoted to the CMO's post on the basis of this document. The RTI activist has drawn attention of the CM, Deputy CM, Principal Secretary Health and DG Health to this issue.

Dubey, however, has termed the allegations as baseless, saying he bagged his promotion as per the rules and has documents to substantiate his claim. He also said that he is ready to face any investigation in this connection.

Dilshad, who has complained to the CM and senior bureaucrats, told ETV Bharat, "The appointment date of the CMO is November 1996 but he secured his promotion by stating that it was 1994. I have documents to prove this."

Dilshad claimed that such fraud is not new in Basti as earlier a doctor, without possessing any medical degree, was appointed and later sent to jail on the complaints of people.

"Dubey joined the department on November 14, 1996 as per his appointment letter but got promotion by inserting a 'K' in front of his serial number by colluding with officials and thereby changed the year of joining to 1994. After this, he was promoted to the post of CMO. This is recorded in the official documents. The CMO secured promotion in a fraudulent manner and was an officer of the additional CMO rank. There should be an investigation so that the truth comes out."

Meanwhile, Dubey told media persons, that his appointment date was 1994 and as he had taken a leave after that, his date of joining is 1996.

"If anyone wants to know, he/she can see my name in the result for PHMS declared by the government on April 30, 1994. Anyone can take a photocopy of the order issued for joining. The appointment was in 1994. After joining, I took leave and rejoined after a gap. The joining date is displayed on the official documents and not the appointment date," he clarified.

He further said that if one wants to verify the documents from somewhere else, it can be done. "There can be some mistake in the documents else why are questions being raised on this. If the document displays as 1996, then that is the joining date and not the appointment date. If 1996 is mentioned as appointment date then it could be by mistake. One should verify the facts completely before raising questions. The complaint is completely wrong and I am ready for any investigation. Also, I will file a defamation," Dubey said.

AD Health Vineeta Rai Verma said the matter is being investigated and nothing can be said before the probe completes.

Read more

Take Appropriate Action on Plea for Setting up Commission to Probe 'Fraudulent' Certificates in UPSC: Murmu

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Basti CMO, RS Dubey, has been accused of getting promotion through fraudulent means. An RTI activist has alleged that Dubey secured his promotion on the basis of documents that claimed him to be two years' senior.

RTI activist Dilshad said that Dubey, a 1996 batch officer, reportedly submitted documents that say he belongs to 1994 batch and was promoted to the CMO's post on the basis of this document. The RTI activist has drawn attention of the CM, Deputy CM, Principal Secretary Health and DG Health to this issue.

Dubey, however, has termed the allegations as baseless, saying he bagged his promotion as per the rules and has documents to substantiate his claim. He also said that he is ready to face any investigation in this connection.

Dilshad, who has complained to the CM and senior bureaucrats, told ETV Bharat, "The appointment date of the CMO is November 1996 but he secured his promotion by stating that it was 1994. I have documents to prove this."

Dilshad claimed that such fraud is not new in Basti as earlier a doctor, without possessing any medical degree, was appointed and later sent to jail on the complaints of people.

"Dubey joined the department on November 14, 1996 as per his appointment letter but got promotion by inserting a 'K' in front of his serial number by colluding with officials and thereby changed the year of joining to 1994. After this, he was promoted to the post of CMO. This is recorded in the official documents. The CMO secured promotion in a fraudulent manner and was an officer of the additional CMO rank. There should be an investigation so that the truth comes out."

Meanwhile, Dubey told media persons, that his appointment date was 1994 and as he had taken a leave after that, his date of joining is 1996.

"If anyone wants to know, he/she can see my name in the result for PHMS declared by the government on April 30, 1994. Anyone can take a photocopy of the order issued for joining. The appointment was in 1994. After joining, I took leave and rejoined after a gap. The joining date is displayed on the official documents and not the appointment date," he clarified.

He further said that if one wants to verify the documents from somewhere else, it can be done. "There can be some mistake in the documents else why are questions being raised on this. If the document displays as 1996, then that is the joining date and not the appointment date. If 1996 is mentioned as appointment date then it could be by mistake. One should verify the facts completely before raising questions. The complaint is completely wrong and I am ready for any investigation. Also, I will file a defamation," Dubey said.

AD Health Vineeta Rai Verma said the matter is being investigated and nothing can be said before the probe completes.

Read more

Take Appropriate Action on Plea for Setting up Commission to Probe 'Fraudulent' Certificates in UPSC: Murmu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BASTI CMORTI ACTIVISTFRADULENT PROMOTIONBASTI CMO FRADULENT PROMOTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.