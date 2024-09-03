Uttar Pradesh RTI Activist Complains To CM Against Basti CMO's "Fraudulent Promotion"

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Basti CMO, RS Dubey, has been accused of getting promotion through fraudulent means. An RTI activist has alleged that Dubey secured his promotion on the basis of documents that claimed him to be two years' senior.

RTI activist Dilshad said that Dubey, a 1996 batch officer, reportedly submitted documents that say he belongs to 1994 batch and was promoted to the CMO's post on the basis of this document. The RTI activist has drawn attention of the CM, Deputy CM, Principal Secretary Health and DG Health to this issue.

Dubey, however, has termed the allegations as baseless, saying he bagged his promotion as per the rules and has documents to substantiate his claim. He also said that he is ready to face any investigation in this connection.

Dilshad, who has complained to the CM and senior bureaucrats, told ETV Bharat, "The appointment date of the CMO is November 1996 but he secured his promotion by stating that it was 1994. I have documents to prove this."

Dilshad claimed that such fraud is not new in Basti as earlier a doctor, without possessing any medical degree, was appointed and later sent to jail on the complaints of people.

"Dubey joined the department on November 14, 1996 as per his appointment letter but got promotion by inserting a 'K' in front of his serial number by colluding with officials and thereby changed the year of joining to 1994. After this, he was promoted to the post of CMO. This is recorded in the official documents. The CMO secured promotion in a fraudulent manner and was an officer of the additional CMO rank. There should be an investigation so that the truth comes out."

Meanwhile, Dubey told media persons, that his appointment date was 1994 and as he had taken a leave after that, his date of joining is 1996.

"If anyone wants to know, he/she can see my name in the result for PHMS declared by the government on April 30, 1994. Anyone can take a photocopy of the order issued for joining. The appointment was in 1994. After joining, I took leave and rejoined after a gap. The joining date is displayed on the official documents and not the appointment date," he clarified.

He further said that if one wants to verify the documents from somewhere else, it can be done. "There can be some mistake in the documents else why are questions being raised on this. If the document displays as 1996, then that is the joining date and not the appointment date. If 1996 is mentioned as appointment date then it could be by mistake. One should verify the facts completely before raising questions. The complaint is completely wrong and I am ready for any investigation. Also, I will file a defamation," Dubey said.

AD Health Vineeta Rai Verma said the matter is being investigated and nothing can be said before the probe completes.

