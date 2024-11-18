8 People Arrested in Dalits Religious Conversion Case at Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: The police swung into action on receiving information about religious conversion going on in Vinod Shilpkar's house in Sadar Ganj West locality of Madiyahu in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The police raided the house on the complaint of Bajrang Dal workers and arrested 8 members of the gang involved in alleged religious conversion.

Bajrang Dal's block convenor Abhay Sharma had complained to the police about the religious conversion in the Sadar Ganj West locality of Madiyahun Kotwali area. Following this, the SHO along with his force reached the spot and arrested eight people, including Sandeep Singh, son of Vakil Singh, a resident of Nuawan (Chilehiya) of Chunar police station area. The police also recovered religious books, medicines and symbols from the spot.

About the arrests, the Police said that efforts were being made at Vinod Shilpkar's house to lure many people to convert to another religion.

SP Rural Dr. Shailendra Kumar Singh said that the police received information from Hindu organizations that some people in Sadar Paschim village are trying to convert Dalit people by luring them. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested 8 people, he said and added that along with this, the police have recovered religious books and other things from the spot.

Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations said that people who belong to their religion and those belonging to Dalit families are being encouraged to convert.