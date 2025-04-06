Uttar Pradesh Ration Dealer Set On Fire In Balrampur, Accused On The Run

Balrampur: A ration dealer suffered critical burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by two miscreants at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Sunday. Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son and search is on for the accused.

The incident, which allegedly occurred due to some old enmity, took place in Ratanpur gram panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Lalia police station when the victim, Tarun Kumar Mishra, was sleeping in the verandah of his house last night.

According to the complaint, two persons, Lalu and Jhagru, came there and poured diesel on the sleeping man before setting him ablaze. Hearing the commotion, Tarun's family members came to the verandah but the accused managed to flee.

They immediately took him to the Shivpura community centre and then shifted to the district hospital, where he was given first-aid before being referred to Lucknow. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow but his health condition is stated to be critical, family members said.

Lalia SHO BN Singh said the victim son has filed a complaint against two persons and on its basis, a case has been registered. Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken against the culprits, Singh said.