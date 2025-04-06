ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Ration Dealer Set On Fire In Balrampur, Accused On The Run

Severely burnt man is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow and search is on for the two attackers.

Uttar Pradesh Ration Dealer Set On Fire In Balrampur, Accused On The Run
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Balrampur: A ration dealer suffered critical burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by two miscreants at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Sunday. Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son and search is on for the accused.

The incident, which allegedly occurred due to some old enmity, took place in Ratanpur gram panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Lalia police station when the victim, Tarun Kumar Mishra, was sleeping in the verandah of his house last night.

According to the complaint, two persons, Lalu and Jhagru, came there and poured diesel on the sleeping man before setting him ablaze. Hearing the commotion, Tarun's family members came to the verandah but the accused managed to flee.

They immediately took him to the Shivpura community centre and then shifted to the district hospital, where he was given first-aid before being referred to Lucknow. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow but his health condition is stated to be critical, family members said.

Lalia SHO BN Singh said the victim son has filed a complaint against two persons and on its basis, a case has been registered. Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken against the culprits, Singh said.

Also Read

  1. Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck In Korba, 2 Charred To Death
  2. Three Burnt Alive, One Critically Injured As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Haryana

Balrampur: A ration dealer suffered critical burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by two miscreants at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Sunday. Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son and search is on for the accused.

The incident, which allegedly occurred due to some old enmity, took place in Ratanpur gram panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Lalia police station when the victim, Tarun Kumar Mishra, was sleeping in the verandah of his house last night.

According to the complaint, two persons, Lalu and Jhagru, came there and poured diesel on the sleeping man before setting him ablaze. Hearing the commotion, Tarun's family members came to the verandah but the accused managed to flee.

They immediately took him to the Shivpura community centre and then shifted to the district hospital, where he was given first-aid before being referred to Lucknow. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow but his health condition is stated to be critical, family members said.

Lalia SHO BN Singh said the victim son has filed a complaint against two persons and on its basis, a case has been registered. Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken against the culprits, Singh said.

Also Read

  1. Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck In Korba, 2 Charred To Death
  2. Three Burnt Alive, One Critically Injured As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Haryana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RATION DEALER SET ON FIREBURNT MANSET ON FIRE BY TWO MISCREANTSMAN SUFFER BURN INJURIES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.