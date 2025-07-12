Uttar Pradesh Railway Employee Killing Case: SIM Card, Tattoo On Body Reveal Killer Likely From Gujarat

Prayagraj: In a major breakthrough into the killing of railway employee Amit Kumar Patel by a reportedly mentally deranged man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj earlier this week, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has identified the killer as a Gujarat resident.

The railway employee Amit Kumar Patel, posted as a mechanical helper in the Carriage and Wagon Department of North Central Railway, was attacked by the man on the night of July 9-10 while on duty at platform number 7-8 of the junction, resulting in his on the spot death. The killer, who was mentally deranged as per reports, also died after the incident after he jumped in front of a moving train.

GRP officials said that they have recovered a Gujarat SIM card from the spot and a tattoo 'IMR' on the body of the killer. Investigators suspect that the name of the killer is Rohit on the basis of the tattoo, which probably form the initials for 'I Am Rohit'. GRP has identified Rohit as a resident of Gujarat. His family has also been called to Prayagraj for identification on the basis of the number found in the phone.

It is learnt that Rohit had gone missing from Jodhpur four days ago. According to his family members, he had left for Jharkhand from Ahmedabad with his father-in-law in search of a job, but got down at Jodhpur station on the way and did not return. Once the body is identified, it will be handed over to the family members for last rites.

Officials said that investigators are also probing a vengeance angle in the death of deceased Railway employee Amit Kumar Patel, originally a resident of Karsana Hariharpur (Bachhav) in Varanasi, as he had a fight with someone in the village two weeks ago. The GRP is investigating whether the old rivalry has any connection with the killing.

GRP Deputy Superintendent Arun Kumar Pathak said that things will be clear only after the body is identified.