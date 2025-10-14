ETV Bharat / state

Raebareli Dalit Lynching Case: Two More Arrested

Congress supporters take out a candle march to protest against the death of a Dalit youth in Raebareli ( File/ANI )

Raebareli: Two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the lynching of a Dalit man earlier this month in Raebareli district after being mistaken for a thief, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Raebareli police, the two arrested have been identified as Chhotu alias Sujeet Agrahari and Avinesh Singh alias Saurabh Singh Baghel, both residents of Baniyan ka Purwa in Pachkhara village.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday, taking the total number of people held in the case to 14, the statement said.

"The investigation is being conducted by Circle Officer (Dalmau) Girija Shankar Tripathi. Efforts are on to trace others involved in the incident, including those who may have fled to other districts or states. Strict legal action will be taken against all the accused," the police said.

Officials said the main accused, who had allegedly beaten the victim, Hariom Valmiki, to death, was arrested following an encounter with the police on October 10. Earlier, nine people were arrested immediately after the case was registered, and two more were held on October 8.

Police also said that accountability has been fixed on the law enforcement side, with five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, suspended. Social media videos related to the incident are also being examined.