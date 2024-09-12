ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Private School Manager Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 7 Student In Ghazipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

In the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused school manager called the student to his cabin on Tuesday where he molested her. The accused asked for her mobile number and lured her in order to sexually exploit her, the family alleged. According to the girl's family, the accused had been sexually harassing her for the past many days.

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking case, a class 7 girl at a private school was allegedly molested by the school manager in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Police have arrested the accused manager in the case.

The incident has come to light at a private school in Dildarnagar area of Ghazipur.

In the complaint lodged by the girl's family with the Dildarnagar police station, the manager Shakib Khan of the school was harassing her for several days.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday, the manager called her to his cabin where he molested her adding he also asked for her mobile number. The girl student informed her family about the matter after reaching home. On the complaint of the family, the police arrested the accused manager while further investigation is going on in the case.

Government Advocate, Ravikant Pandey said that the accused has misused his position and was luring the girl student to sexually exploit her.

The accused was produced in the court which sent him to police remand.

A video of the girl student has also surfaced in connection with the incident. In the purported video of the girl student, she is seen wearing a mask and narrating her ordeal.

