ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Private School Manager Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 7 Student In Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking case, a class 7 girl at a private school was allegedly molested by the school manager in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Police have arrested the accused manager in the case.

The incident has come to light at a private school in Dildarnagar area of Ghazipur.

In the complaint lodged by the girl's family with the Dildarnagar police station, the manager Shakib Khan of the school was harassing her for several days.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday, the manager called her to his cabin where he molested her adding he also asked for her mobile number. The girl student informed her family about the matter after reaching home. On the complaint of the family, the police arrested the accused manager while further investigation is going on in the case.