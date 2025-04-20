Uttar Pradesh: Principal, Clerk Of Girls' Residential School Suspended For Misbehaviour, Mismanagement

Mirzapur: The principal and a clerk of a girls’ residential school in this district of Uttar Pradesh were suspended after students accused the staff of inhumane behaviour, lack of facilities and serious mismanagement.

Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Mishra said the complaint regarding food items and other facilities at the Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya was found to be correct; therefore, the Principal, Richa Pandey, and clerk Dinesh Chand Anuragi have been removed from their posts with immediate effect.

This comes following an investigation by a three-member all-woman team formed by the District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan. “A field investigation was conducted on the spot. It was found that some serious allegations were baseless and made due to ‘factionalism’ between senior students and teachers in the school,” Mishra said.

On Saturday, ETV Bharat reported that girl students of the residential school accused the staff of misbehaviour. One of the allegations is that a senior clerk smokes cigarettes and blows the smoke on the girl students, per a probe report sent by the District Probation Officer.

The girls also made a serious allegation that some of them have become pregnant, and pregnancy kits have also been distributed to them. “Furthermore, the sanitary pads of the girl students are also being checked at the school,” the report pointed out.

The probe was launched after a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, Neelam Prabhat, inspected the school in February and found some irregularities and mismanagement in the school. She immediately directed the DM to investigate the irregularities and mismanagement in the school.

The report further said that students told the investigation committee that breakfast and lunch are not given as per the menu. Fruits are given once a week, but milk is never provided. Girl Students alleged that the teachers used to beat and make abusive remarks to them.

“The head clerk of the school has mala fide intentions towards the girls. He never distributes the material to students on time. Toothbrushes and slippers are given once a year. Besides this, towels have not been distributed for 2 years; the students are forced to wear torn dresses,” the report said, quoting girls as alleging.

They alleged that dresses and shoes were not given as per the requirement. “Expired soap is distributed. Along with this, neither sports are conducted nor sports equipment is given. There is no arrangement for parents to sit or even use the toilets in the school premises,” the report claimed.

The girls also accused the staff of barring them from meeting their parents. The investigation report also mentioned that there are two factions in the school. The school system has collapsed due to the conflict between these two groups.