Maha Kumbh 2025: Nearly 50,000 Missing Pilgrims Reunited With Their Families

Prayagraj: This year's 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela drew a massive crowd of 65 crore pilgrims to the Sangam confluence in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. During this overwhelming event, lots of families have reported about their members missing because of the heavy rush of the devotees during more auspicious occasions for holy dip like Makar Sankranti Amrit Snan.

The Adityanath Yogi-led government in the state has made necessary facilities to ensure that the missing persons are reunited with their families. As part of this, about 54,000 missing devotees, most of whom are women, have been reunited with their loved ones during this year's Maha Kumbh, according to a press release.

The Digital Khoya Paya Kendra, which was established by the UP government to ensure the safety of the devotees at the event, helped over 35,000 missing pilgrims with their families. The state police had also taken multiple steps for the tracking and reunion of the separated devotees from their families and groups.

Families enquiring about missing members during Maha Kumbh. (ANI)

According to official data, 598 separated individuals were reunited with their loved ones during the Amrit Snan Parv on Makar Sankranti (January 13-15), nearly 8,725 devotees reconnected during Mauni Amavasya (January 28-30), and 864 devotees reunited during Basant Panchami (February 2-4) and 24,896 individuals reconnected after other bathing festivals and on regular days. A total of 35,083 pilgrims were reunited by the end of Maha Kumbh, the release said.

About 10 digital Khoya Paya Kendras equipped with AI-based facial recognition systems were established at different places in the Maha Kumbh area.

Bharat Seva Kendra, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Smriti Samiti and other NGOs were at the forefront of these rescue efforts. Umesh Chandra Tiwari, Director of Bharat Seva Kendra's Bhoole Bhatke Camp, said that the camp successfully reunited 19,274 lost individuals with their families by the end of the event. All 18 children who were reported lost were also safely returned to their families, as per release. (with ANI inputs)