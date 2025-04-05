Uttar Pradesh Govt Sacks Contractual Power Dept Worker For Hoisting Palestinian Flag On Eid Day

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has dismissed a contractual worker for raising the flag of Palestine during an anti-Israel protest on Eid day, calling the action “ant-national activity”.

Police have registered a case against 70 people for participating in the protest and arrested five people in the case.

In an order issued by Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Balliakhedi Distribution Division in Saharanpur, the contractual worker Saqib Khan, son of Rasheed Khan, working in 33/11 Electricity sub-station Kailashpur in Saharanpur was “found involved in anti-national activities by waving the flag of Palestine”.

It is learnt that the dismissal of Khan comes after a viral video showed him along with a group of people hoisting Palestinian flag on the recently celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of month-long fasting.

The video showed Khan leading the protest in favour of Palestine and raising 'Palestine Zindabad' slogans and blocking the road by taking out a procession from Idgah to Ghantaghar Chowk.

Police identified the accused youths through CCTV footage and social media. Police have registered a case against 70 people and arrested five youths in connection with the protest.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department recently cancelled the leaves of all policemen and asked those already on leave to immediately resume duty in view of possible protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been passed by both the Houses of the Parliament.