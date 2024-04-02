Uttar Pradesh: Portion of Balcony Collapses in Bareilly, 10 Injured

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Nearly 10 people, including a few children were injured after a slab of the roof of a balcony collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kulcha Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Mirganj police station area of Bareilly when the people were watching the body of an elderly woman being offloaded from an ambulance from the balcony. The injured were rushed to the nearby community health centre for treatment. Condition of four of the people are stated to be critical.

According to police, Chameli Devi, mother of Gangacharan had come to visit her daughter at her in-laws house in the village when she passed away. Her body had arrived from the hospital this morning and the family members were busy offloading it.

Many women and children were watching this from the balcony when a slab of the roof collapsed on them. A chaos broke out in the area following the incident and neighbours ran to rescue them.

The injured have been identified as Anjali, Shivani, Anita, Hrithik, Karthik, Jyoti, Usha, Priyal and Suman. The health condition of Karthik, Hrithik, Suman and Anita remains critical. These people were taken to the district hospital after providing them first-aid.

Later, district panchayat member Niranjan Yaduvanshi went to the community health centre and inquired about the well-being of the injured. He also requested doctors to provide necessary medical assistance to them.

Medical Superintendent Vagish Kumar Pathak said that 10 people from Kulcha Khurd were admitted to the health centre with injuries. Among whom, four have been referred to Bareilly, Pathak added.