Uttar Pradesh Police Will Get 60244 New Constables; HM Amit Shah Will Present Appointment Letters

By Varnit Gupta

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police will get 60,244 new constables. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute appointment letters.

This program will be held on Sunday at the Investor Summit venue (Defense Expo Ground) in Lucknow's Ashiana. Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna along with Additional Director General Law and Order Amitabh Yash and other senior police officers reviewed the preparations.



DGP Krishna said that Uttar Pradesh Police has completed the recruitment process of 60,244 constables this year. For the appointment ceremony, selected candidates from all the districts have been called to Lucknow.

"June 15 will be a special day, the Yogi government is working tirelessly to provide employment to the youth. More than 8.5 lakh youth have been given government jobs in the past eight years," said DGP Rajiv Krishna.

Apart from 60,244 constables, their family members, VVIPs, and government representatives will be present in this program. Preparations are going on in full swing for such a large-scale event. In view of the scorching heat, arrangements for water and coolers have been made along with seating arrangements.

It was a big challenge for UP Police to complete this recruitment successfully. 20% reservation has been given to women in this recruitment. Over 12,000 women constables have been recruited. The Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had conducted the written and physical examination in record time.

Adityanath had prepared an impenetrable 'chakravyuh' to conduct the Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment-2023 examination fair, transparent and safe. Artificial Intelligence (AI) played an important role in this examination. Strong arrangements were made to prevent any kind of rigging, along with the security of the question papers, their confidentiality was also ensured.

Multi-layer packaging was done so that no tampering could take place. Modern technology was used extensively to conduct the police constable recruitment (60,244) examination properly. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had prepared a huge question bank of 15,000 questions through Artificial Intelligence (AI). It was randomised during the examination. The question papers were divided into three categories. The questions were divided into difficult, medium, and easy categories. It included 30 per cent difficult, 50 per cent medium, and 20 per cent easy questions.

Eight different series of each question paper were prepared. State-of-the-art technologies were used. AI-enabled CCTV cameras were installed at all examination centers. A strong room/treasury was arranged, which was equipped with CCTV and GPS. The written examination of police recruitment was conducted in 10 shifts in five days.

Even the scanning of OMR sheets was done under CCTV surveillance. Releasing the exam results in record time, 1.74 lakh candidates were declared eligible for the next stage. Document verification (DV), physical standard test (PST) and race (PET) were completed in 75 districts and 12 PAC battalions of the state under strict supervision and through RFID technology.

The selection list of a total of 60,244 candidates was released on March 13. The highest number of candidates were selected from Agra (2,349), while the lowest number of candidates were selected from Shravasti (25). 1,145 candidates were also selected from other states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi etc. Keeping in mind the social diversity, candidates from General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST categories got representation.