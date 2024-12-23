Uttar Pradesh Police Under Court Scanner For Filing FIR, Chargesheet Against Dead Man

Agra: In a bizarre instance, police in Uttar Pradesh registered a case against a dead person, raising many eyebrows. The matter did not stop there. The investigating officer also recorded the statements of the deceased and another person and filed a charge-sheet in an Agra court. The matter came to light when the victims knocked on the court's door.

On the court's order, Hariparvat police station officials registered a case against four sub-inspectors and the finance company official. Pratap Singh, a resident of village Kailash within the Sikandra police station area limits, took a loan of Rs 1,43,381 from the MG Road branch of Shri Ram Transport Finance Company Limited. Mangal Singh resident Dayanand Nagar Dayalbagh signed the agreement for this loan as a guarantor.

When the loan installments were not paid, the finance company on August 26, 2018, on the order of the court filed a case against Pratap Singh and Mangal Singh in Hariparvat police station under several serious sections including fraud. Mangal alleged that the fraud case was investigated by four investigators of Hariparvat police station. They included sub-inspectors Manish Kumar, Rajiv Tomar, Rakesh Kumar and Amit Prasad.

Mangal Singh further said the investigators did not collect any information about the accused in this case. The case shows a dispute with Pratap Singh on August 26, 2018. Pratap Singh died on September 12, 2016.

All four police investigators have recorded the statement of deceased Pratap Singh on 25 December 2019 in the case diary. Not only this, investigator Amit Prasad has got the signatures. "How was this possible when Pratap died in 2016? How can he come and state after his death?" Mangal questioned.

According to Mangal, he showed Pratap's death certificate, which was issued by the Uttar Pradesh government department. Despite making rounds of the police station, nothing worked. Seeing no other way out, he approached the court which directed him to register a case against the four investigating officers and the manager of the finance company. Hariparvat police station in-charge inspector Alok Kumar said, "On the court's order, a case has been registered against the four accused sub-inspectors and the manager of the finance company and an investigation has begun."