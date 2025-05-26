ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Team Attacked During History Sheeter's Arrest, Noida Constable Shot Dead

While arresting a history sheeter, police had caught a miscreant but he escaped as his associates pelted stones and started firing at the cops.

Uttar Pradesh Police Team Attacked During History Sheeter's Arrest, Noida Constable Shot Dead
Representational Picture
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

Ghaziabad: A Noida Police constable was shot dead by miscreants when a police team was attacked when it was attempting to arrest a history sheeter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

The incident took place in Nahal village under Mussoorie police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. A Noida Police team had gone to the village to nab, wanted criminal, identified as Qadir, on Sunday night. Miscreants pelting stones at the police team and started firing at police personnel.

Constable, Saurabh Singh, posted in Phase-3 police station, suffered bullet injuries on his head and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where doctors declared him brought dead. Presently, police are searching for the miscreants.

According to police, the team had initially caught a criminal, identified as Manta, but his associates pelted stones and started firing at them. In the meantime, miscreants freed Manta from police custody. Constable Saurabh was seriously injured while three policemen also suffered minor injuries. Teams have been formed by the police to arrest the miscreants, police added.

"On May 25, information was received at Mussoorie police station that a constable was shot in Nahal village of Mussoorie police station. He was taken to Yashoda Hospital but doctors declared him dead. A team had come to arrest a wanted criminal of Nahal village named Qadir, during which, the incident occurred. A complaint was filed by sub inspector Sachin of Phase-3 police station in Gautam Budh Nagar. Based on which, a case has been registered under appropriate sections at Mussoorie police station and probe is underway," Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP Rural said.

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH POLICE TEAMHISTORY SHEETERCONSTABLE SHOT DEADCONSTABLE DEAD AS COPS ATTACKED

