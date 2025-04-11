UP: Police Officer In Agra Rapes UPPSC Aspirant For 3 Years Promising To Marry, Booked

Agra: In a shocking incident, a girl preparing for a competitive exam was allegedly raped by a trainee Sub Inspector after promising to marry for over three years in the Trans Yamuna Colony of Agra, police said on Friday.

Agra Police has registered a case against the sub-inspector posted in the Trans Yamuna police station.

According to the girl's complaint, she befriended Avinash Kumar, a resident of Lutsana village in the Hathras district, who was also preparing for the UPPSC exams in 2022. The accused lured the victim to have physical relations. When she resisted, he promised to marry her once he got a government job.

In 2023, Avinash was selected for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police. The girl said that the accused sexually exploited her for months, keeping her in a room."When I got pregnant, Avinash made me abort by giving me medicine," the girl added.

"On 24 February 2025, I came to know through Instagram that Avinash had married another girl. When I asked, he said that he got married under pressure from his family. After this, he took me to Thyagaraj Hotel in Kalindi Vihar by luring me, where he physically exploited me and made a video," she said in the complaint.

Trans Yamuna police station in-charge inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh said that on the orders of the Police Commissioner, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.