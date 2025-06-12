ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Nab Rape Accused In Late-Night Encounter

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspect accused of raping and assaulting a 6-year-old girl in an encounter late Wednesday night, officials said. He was shot in the right leg during the rare operation, which took place near the Ramsari Sugar Mill. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the accused had lured the girl with chocolates and took her to a shrine where he allegedly raped and hit her with a brick, leaving her critically injured.

The incident came to light after the girl's family filed a complaint against the accused. Following this, the police formed four teams and launched a manhunt that lasted several hours, during which an encounter ensued.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Krishnakant Yadav confirmed the incident and said that the police responded promptly to the complaint from the girl's family and registered a case. “We formed four teams to track down the accused, and after a prolonged manhunt, we finally apprehended him in an encounter near Ramsari Sugar Mill," he added.

Police said CCTV footage also caught the accused bringing the girl to the hospital on a bike and leaving her there before fleeing. The video also shows the girl's father slapping the accused several times before hospital staff intervened.