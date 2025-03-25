Police To Issue Notice To SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Warq In Sambhal Violence Case

Sambhal: Police will issue notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Warq for questioning in the case of violence that took place in Sambhal in November last year, a senior police official said on Monday.

Violence had erupted in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city on November 24 last year, leading to the death of four civilians and injuries to several others, including security personnel. The court had ordered the survey while hearing a petition that claimed the mosque stood at the site of a Hindu temple demolished in the Mughal regime.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi on Monday told reporters that legal action is being ensured in the investigation of the case registered in Kotwali police station in the city in connection with the November 24 violence. "In continuation of the guidelines of the Honorable High Court, the investigating officer will issue notice to the MP and he will be requested to join the investigation," Bishnoi said.

In response to a question, the SP said Warq is a named accused and his statement is, therefore, also necessary. "What he talked to other people, all this is important in the investigation. The investigation will depend on what their statement is and what kind of affidavit was given by them in the honourable court," the SP said.

On Monday, Sambhal police took out a flag march in Kotwali and Nakhasa police station areas of the city. After the arrest of Shahi Jama Masjid's Sadar Zafar Ali on Sunday, the police have tightened the security arrangements. The flag march toured the city under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra.