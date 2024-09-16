ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA, Wife Booked For Housemaid's Torture And Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

A 17-year-old housemaid died of suicide at the residence of SP MLA Zahid Jamaal Beg in Bhadohi on September 8. The police registered two cases against the MLA and his wife for bonded labour, harassment and abetment to suicide. On Sunday, the police also detained his son as the MLA and his wife were missing from their residence.

Police took SP MLA Zahid Jamal Beg's son into custody
Police took SP MLA Zahid Beg's son into custody (ETV Bharat)

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): The trouble is brewing for the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Zahid Jamaal Beg, as police have booked him and his wife for allegedly torturing a minor maid, and abetting the suicide of another, officials said. Police have also detained their son, 27-year-old Zaim Beg, in the case.

Police said the two cases were filed against MLA Beg and his wife, Seema, on Friday and Saturday, after which the couple had gone missing.

“The SP MLA and his wife have been booked under various sections, including harassment of a teenager, abetting suicide, and bonded labour. After this, the couple has gone underground, fearing arrest,” a police official told ETV Bharat.

On Sunday, the police went to the MLA's house and detained his son for questioning, which triggered a protest by SP supporters outside the City Kotwali. The action comes after a teenage girl reportedly died by suicide at the MLA's residence on Monday.

Bhadohi Police reported that the girl was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the MLA's home on September 8. The next day, the Labour Department initiated a case on recommendations of the Chief Welfare Committee (CWC). The deceased girl had been working at the MLA residence for nine years.

Later, the police recovered another teenage girl from the MLA’s residence and filed another case against the SP leader and his wife under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement by the teenager and her parents.

Read More:

  1. Expelled For Consuming Liquor, Ganja Inside Delhi University Hostel, MBA Student Dies By Suicide
  2. Medical Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Delhi

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): The trouble is brewing for the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Zahid Jamaal Beg, as police have booked him and his wife for allegedly torturing a minor maid, and abetting the suicide of another, officials said. Police have also detained their son, 27-year-old Zaim Beg, in the case.

Police said the two cases were filed against MLA Beg and his wife, Seema, on Friday and Saturday, after which the couple had gone missing.

“The SP MLA and his wife have been booked under various sections, including harassment of a teenager, abetting suicide, and bonded labour. After this, the couple has gone underground, fearing arrest,” a police official told ETV Bharat.

On Sunday, the police went to the MLA's house and detained his son for questioning, which triggered a protest by SP supporters outside the City Kotwali. The action comes after a teenage girl reportedly died by suicide at the MLA's residence on Monday.

Bhadohi Police reported that the girl was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the MLA's home on September 8. The next day, the Labour Department initiated a case on recommendations of the Chief Welfare Committee (CWC). The deceased girl had been working at the MLA residence for nine years.

Later, the police recovered another teenage girl from the MLA’s residence and filed another case against the SP leader and his wife under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement by the teenager and her parents.

Read More:

  1. Expelled For Consuming Liquor, Ganja Inside Delhi University Hostel, MBA Student Dies By Suicide
  2. Medical Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Delhi
Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SP MLA MAID SUICIDE CASEUP NEWSUTTAR PRADESHPOLICE DETAINS MLA’S SON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.