Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA, Wife Booked For Housemaid's Torture And Suicide

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): The trouble is brewing for the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Zahid Jamaal Beg, as police have booked him and his wife for allegedly torturing a minor maid, and abetting the suicide of another, officials said. Police have also detained their son, 27-year-old Zaim Beg, in the case.

Police said the two cases were filed against MLA Beg and his wife, Seema, on Friday and Saturday, after which the couple had gone missing.

“The SP MLA and his wife have been booked under various sections, including harassment of a teenager, abetting suicide, and bonded labour. After this, the couple has gone underground, fearing arrest,” a police official told ETV Bharat.

On Sunday, the police went to the MLA's house and detained his son for questioning, which triggered a protest by SP supporters outside the City Kotwali. The action comes after a teenage girl reportedly died by suicide at the MLA's residence on Monday.

Bhadohi Police reported that the girl was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the MLA's home on September 8. The next day, the Labour Department initiated a case on recommendations of the Chief Welfare Committee (CWC). The deceased girl had been working at the MLA residence for nine years.

Later, the police recovered another teenage girl from the MLA’s residence and filed another case against the SP leader and his wife under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement by the teenager and her parents.