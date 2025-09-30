ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Ban Burning Of 240 Ft Ravana Effigy In Ayodhya During Dussehra

Ayodhya: Ahead of Dussehra, police on Monday imposed a ban on burning of towering effigies of 240-foot-long Ravana and 190-foot-long Meghnad and Kumbhakaran in Ayodhya due to security reasons, officials said.

Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti organised an event to burn 240-foot Ravana and other effigies. However, police officials said the organisers did not take permission for the event yet.

Ayodhya Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi said that a ban was imposed on the burning of the effigies considering security reasons.

Chaturvedi said the action was taken after a patrolling team found such large effigies being constructed in Ram Katha Park here. He also said that the Ravana effigy burning programme of the Ramleela Samiti is not traditional.