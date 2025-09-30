ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Ban Burning Of 240 Ft Ravana Effigy In Ayodhya During Dussehra

Ayodhya Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi said that a ban was imposed on the burning of the effigies considering security reasons.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:24 AM IST

Ayodhya: Ahead of Dussehra, police on Monday imposed a ban on burning of towering effigies of 240-foot-long Ravana and 190-foot-long Meghnad and Kumbhakaran in Ayodhya due to security reasons, officials said.

Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti organised an event to burn 240-foot Ravana and other effigies. However, police officials said the organisers did not take permission for the event yet.

Ayodhya Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi said that a ban was imposed on the burning of the effigies considering security reasons.

Chaturvedi said the action was taken after a patrolling team found such large effigies being constructed in Ram Katha Park here. He also said that the Ravana effigy burning programme of the Ramleela Samiti is not traditional.

The construction of these effigies was going on for a month in the park, police said.

Meanwhile, Subhash Malik, founder president of Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti, said that artisans from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states built the 240-foot effigy of Ravana and other effigies.

However, police imposed a ban on burning of these effigies three days before the event, Malik said.

Circle Officer Chaturvedi stated that considering the sensitivity of the Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals, strong security arrangements have been made at all Durga pandals in the city. Permission has been given for events at traditional worship places, he said.

