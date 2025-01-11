ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Youth Over Threatening Social Media Posts Against Maha Kumbh Mela, CM Yogi Adityanath

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a youth in Bareilly district for threatening on social media the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and beheading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused identified as Maizan Raza from Bareilly is also alleged to have made indecent comments about Hindu deities and Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prem Nagar police station in-charge inspector Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that Maizan Raza has been arrested for making indecent comments and issuing threats on social media. Police have launched further investigation into the case, he said.

Pandit KK Shankhdhar of Aagast Muni Ashram of Bareilly took to social media appealing to police to take action against the accused youth.