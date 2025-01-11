ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Youth Over Threatening Social Media Posts Against Maha Kumbh Mela, CM Yogi Adityanath

The youth has been arrested over posts threatening to behead CM Adityanath and sabotage the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a youth in Bareilly district for threatening on social media the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and beheading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused identified as Maizan Raza from Bareilly is also alleged to have made indecent comments about Hindu deities and Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prem Nagar police station in-charge inspector Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that Maizan Raza has been arrested for making indecent comments and issuing threats on social media. Police have launched further investigation into the case, he said.

Pandit KK Shankhdhar of Aagast Muni Ashram of Bareilly took to social media appealing to police to take action against the accused youth.

Crores of devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, which commences in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13. The Mela, which is held every 144 years, will last till February 26 this year.

Hindu devotees gather at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers as part of the belief that taking a dip in the waters washes away sins of the devotees, who attain salvation.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, 150 VVIPs will land at the Prayagraj airport in private flights even as 13000 trains will ferry the devotees to Prayagraj during the Mela.

