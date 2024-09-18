ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Pitbull Unleashed Onto Disabled Youth In Baghpat, 1 Out Of 3 Accused Held

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident that surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Wednesday, a pet pitbull was unleashed on a disabled youth after locking him inside a room.

The youth, identified as Anil, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital that later referred him to Delhi for specialised treatment. Based on the family's complaint, one person has been arrested and search is on for others, police said.

The incident took place in Khekra area of the district. The youth's family told police that on Wednesday morning, Satish, Anuj and their companion called Anil, who was at a Ganesh pandal, and locked him in a room. Then, they unleashed their pet pitbull inside the room, they alleged.

They complained that Anil sustained bite marks and scratches on his legs and face. Anil remained locked inside the room for about half an hour, they added.

On hearing a commotion, Anil's family members along with the neighbours reached the spot and rescued him. Anil was found bleeding profusely and was admitted to the local hospital. After this, the family members informed the police.