Bulandshahr: The manager of a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district was shot dead by youths when he refused them loose fuel.

The incident took place at Sawan petrol pump on Secunderabad-Kakrod Road on Wednesday night. Two youths had come to the pump for refilling their bike. After purchasing petrol worth Rs 200, the youths asked the pump attendant to give petrol in a bottle. The attendant, Dayanand Sharma, refused saying they don't give loose fuel and when the youths started to argue, he took them to the pump manager, Raju Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh Petrol Pump Manager Shot Dead After Refusing Fuel In Bottle (ETV Bharat)

The manager reiterated that they will not provide petrol in bottle but the youths kept pressurising him, leading to a verbal altercation. The youths then pushed the manager and when the attendant tried to stop them, they took out a pistol and fired four rounds of bullet. The manager suffered two bullet injuries on his arm and two on his chest.

After this, the youths fled from the spot while the pump owner rushed the manager to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Attendant Arun Sharma said there were two other attendants at the petrol pump at the time of the incident. "The bike-borne youths became angry when we refused to provide them petrol in a bottle. They argued with the attendant and manager and then fired gunshots," Arun said.

Petrol pump owner Rahul Sharma said police were informed and SP City Shankar Prasad and CO Purnima Singh reached the spot with several cops.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said bike-borne miscreants shot dead petrol pump manager Raju Sharma when he refused to give petrol in a bottle and a probe has been initiated into the case, Currently, search is on for the accused, Kumar said.