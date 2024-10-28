Uttar Pradesh: Pastor Held For Converting 300 Hindu Families By Promising Money In Meerut

Meerut: A pastor was arrested for allegedly converting 300 people to Christianity by promising them money at a prayer meeting in Kankarkheda of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.
The move came after Bajrang Dal workers created a ruckus accusing the pastor of illegal religious conversion last week. The accused, Biju is presently being interrogated and a case has been registered against him, police said.
Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Upadhyay, a resident of Tej Vihar Colony on Rohta Road in Kankarkheda, had lodged a police complaint on October 20, alleging that religious conversions were being held every Sunday by renting a house in Vikas Enclave. The complaint sparked protests from Bajrang Dal workers.
On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took Biju into custody. Thereafter Bajrang Dal workers reached the police station, demanding to register a case against the accused and to arrest him.
SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said a case has been registered and interrogations are on.
Upadhyay said that the accused and some others converted 300 Hindu families and preparations were underway to convert more families. He alleged that people were called to attend the prayer meeting and converted to Christianity by luring them money.
It is said that few others are also involved in the alleged religious conversion. When police went to arrest the pastor, his companions had fled from the spot.
