Uttar Pradesh: Pastor Held For Converting 300 Hindu Families By Promising Money In Meerut

Meerut: A pastor was arrested for allegedly converting 300 people to Christianity by promising them money at a prayer meeting in Kankarkheda of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The move came after Bajrang Dal workers created a ruckus accusing the pastor of illegal religious conversion last week. The accused, Biju is presently being interrogated and a case has been registered against him, police said.

Bajrang Dal leader Sarvesh Upadhyay, a resident of Tej Vihar Colony on Rohta Road in Kankarkheda, had lodged a police complaint on October 20, alleging that religious conversions were being held every Sunday by renting a house in Vikas Enclave. The complaint sparked protests from Bajrang Dal workers.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took Biju into custody. Thereafter Bajrang Dal workers reached the police station, demanding to register a case against the accused and to arrest him.