Uttar Pradesh Murder Accused Dies By Suicide In Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A man, accused of murdering a nurse, allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Saturday, a police official said. Police said Shivam Shukla's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

On May 23, body of a woman, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, was recovered from the washroom of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur district.

Her father lodged a complaint against Shivam Shukla accusing him of being involved in his daughter's death. Based on which, a murder case was registered by Puranpur police station.

Teams were set up to launch a search operation for Shukla, a resident of Pilibhit. On Friday, Shahjahanpur Police went to Pandariya village of Pilibhit to arrest the accused but could not find him.

The next morning, villagers found his body and informed the local police. A team from Puranpur police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

It has been learnt that the accused confessed to murdering the nurse in a video he had shot before death. The video is being examined, police said.

Puranpur police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said the murder accused was found dead this morning and prima facie it seems that he died by suicide. The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem, he added.