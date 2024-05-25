ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Murder Accused Dies By Suicide In Pilibhit

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

Two days after the body of a woman was found from an eatery's washroom, the accused allegedly died by suicide. Also, he confessed to killing the woman in a video, which is being examined by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Murder Accused Dies By Suicide In Pilibhit
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Pilibhit: A man, accused of murdering a nurse, allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Saturday, a police official said. Police said Shivam Shukla's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

On May 23, body of a woman, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, was recovered from the washroom of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur district.

Her father lodged a complaint against Shivam Shukla accusing him of being involved in his daughter's death. Based on which, a murder case was registered by Puranpur police station.

Teams were set up to launch a search operation for Shukla, a resident of Pilibhit. On Friday, Shahjahanpur Police went to Pandariya village of Pilibhit to arrest the accused but could not find him.

The next morning, villagers found his body and informed the local police. A team from Puranpur police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

It has been learnt that the accused confessed to murdering the nurse in a video he had shot before death. The video is being examined, police said.

Puranpur police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said the murder accused was found dead this morning and prima facie it seems that he died by suicide. The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem, he added.

Read more

  1. Court Grants 12 Days Of CID Remand Of Accused Of Bangladesh MP Murder Case
  2. Mumbai Court Sentences Step-Father To Death In Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, 5 Others
  3. Man Kills Younger Brother, Sister-In-Law And Infant Nephew In Haryana

TAGGED:

MURDER ACCUSED DIES BY SUICIDEDIED BY SUICIDECONFESSED TO KILLING THE WOMANMURDER ACCUSED FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.