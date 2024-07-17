Uttar Pradesh MP Ram Shiromani Verma Questions CM Yogi Adityanath's Bulldozer Policy

Gonda: Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Ram Shiromani Verma, who was expelled by the BSP earlier this year, has raised questions over the bulldozer action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Verma made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the Pratibha Samman ceremony organized to felicitate the meritorious students of Patel society at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Seva Sansthan Trust on Wednesday in Gonda.

Verma inaugurated the program by garlanding the statue of Sardar Patel. In the program, the chief guest honored 35 meritorious students.

Addressing the program, MP Ram Shiromani Verma opposed Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer action.

“If the bulldozer of the Yogi government is run honestly, then we think that the bulldozer will run in his party itself. But Yogi is targeting and running bulldozers on such people where there is no impartiality,” Verma said.

“The government should investigate the way the government plans to run the bulldozer. See the way all the houses were demolished in Ayodhya, people became homeless. The government should see all this and pass orders. The officials should think that if any illegal house is being built, then it should be stopped first,” he added.

Verma further said that the government does not take the first step and when the farmer, poor businessman builds a house and invests his earnings, then the government's bulldozer runs. “This is not good. The government should think and run the bulldozer,” he added.

He also raised questions over the working of the BJP government in the state in dealing with the flood situation.The MP said that the government should provide help to the flood victims and distribute relief kits to as many people as possible.

The MP said that education was of paramount importance in today's time for students, who are the future of tomorrow. He appealed to the students to first set their goal, then work hard to achieve that goal.

MP Ram Shiromani Verma said that Patel Sansthan is striving in the field of education.