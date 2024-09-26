Uttar Pradesh MP/MLA Court Likely To Hear Petition Against Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Anti-Farmer' Remarks Today

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh is likely to hear a petition on Thursday against Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks against farmers of the country.
On Wednesday, the statement of advocate Ramashankar Sharma, president of the plaintiff Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association, could not be recorded in the case. In the petition filed on September 13 in the court, the petitioner has accused Kangana of treason for her anti-farmer remarks.
Judge Anuj Kumar Singh of the MP-MLA Special Court had fixed the date for recording the statement on Thursday.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Advocate Ramashankar Sharma to the Agra Police Commissioner and New Agra Police Station in-charge on 31 August 2024 demanding action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
The complainant said that, Ranaut, in an interview on 26 August 2024 made indecent remarks against the farmers linking them with acts of rapes and murders during the anti-farm law protests in the year 2020 and 2021. Ranaut had also mocked Mahatma Gandhi in her statement in November last year, as per the complainant.
Advocate Ramashankar Sharma, the petitioner said that the BJP MP “insulted crores of farmers of the country”.
“This is a serious crime like treason and insult to the nation. A demand has been made to register a case of treason and insult to the nation against the BJP MP,” he said.
