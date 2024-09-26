ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh MP/MLA Court Likely To Hear Petition Against Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Anti-Farmer' Remarks Today

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh is likely to hear a petition on Thursday against Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks against farmers of the country.

On Wednesday, the statement of advocate Ramashankar Sharma, president of the plaintiff Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association, could not be recorded in the case. In the petition filed on September 13 in the court, the petitioner has accused Kangana of treason for her anti-farmer remarks.

Judge Anuj Kumar Singh of the MP-MLA Special Court had fixed the date for recording the statement on Thursday.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Advocate Ramashankar Sharma to the Agra Police Commissioner and New Agra Police Station in-charge on 31 August 2024 demanding action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.