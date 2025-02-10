ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh MP/MLA Court To Hear Plea Against Actor And BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Today

Agra: An MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Agra will hear a plea on Monday against Bollywood actor and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut over her objectionable remarks against the 2020-21 farmers' protest.

The plea against Ranaut will be heard in the district's MP-MLA court on Monday afternoon. This comes after the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh failed to appear in person during the last hearing in the case on Jan 9. At the time, the court had initially fixed the next date of hearing as Feb 8, which was later rescheduled to Feb 10.

Plaintiff and advocate Ramakant Sharma said that in today's hearing, the court may issue an order to summon Ranaut. Sharma had filed a case against Kangana Ranaut in the Special Judge MP-MLA Court of Agra on September 11 last year. He alleged that the BJP MP, in an interview on August 26, called the farmers protesting against the central government as “murderers”. Besides, objectionable language was also used against the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Sharma said.