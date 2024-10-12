Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes Minor Cousin; Forcibly Makes Her Drink Acid After She Gets Pregnant

Moradabad: In yet another case of sexual abuse against minor girls, a man here allegedly raped his cousin eight months ago and forcibly made her drink acid when she got pregnant. Police have registered a case against three people and are tracing them. The minor has been hospitalised and referred to Delhi for further treatment.

Police said that Javed, a resident of the Bhagatpur Police Station area visited his maternal uncle's house eight months ago. It is during this stay that he raped his cousin and impregnated her. Months later, when the girl informed Javed about her deteriorating condition, Javed sent her over to his mother Halima and brother Haroon who compelled her to consume acid, convincing the chemical to be an abortion pill.

All three fled from the spot after the minor's condition worsened after consuming the acid. The father of the survivor found her lying in an unconscious state inside the house following which he rushed her to the hospital. On regaining consciousness, the minor narrated her ordeal to the family. The father then went to the police station and registered a complaint against Javed, his mother and brother.

Superintendent of Police Rural Akash Singh said that a complaint has been registered against Javed for allegedly raping her and then forcibly feeding her acid. "The survivor is critical and might be shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. Investigation is underway and we assure you that legal action will be initiated as soon as we find out relevant facts in the case," Singh said.